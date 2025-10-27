Humans of CHS: Would you survive in a horror movie?

Horror can be more [opinion] The phrase “horror movie” invokes a different image depending on who you ask. For some, the genre is defined by blood-covered scream queens; for others, it’s chainsaw-wielding killer clowns. Regardless, the genre of horror has skyrocketed in popularity over the…
Stop calling selfishness self-care “You don’t owe anyone anything.” But you do. A couple of weeks ago, I found myself scrolling amid the self-care side of TikTok. I saw the usual videos praising the idea of protecting your peace, setting boundaries and, of course,…
A5 plans to host movie night on Sept. 19 The Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics Club (A5) plans to host a movie night on Sept. 19 in Media Center rooms 3 and 4. Haniya Ahmad, co-media director and senior, said A5 hosts a variety of activities…