English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Latin Music Awards
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Inktober
Toy Story
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
Club officers Atticus Rodgers (left) and Sean Molloy (right) at the Ethics Bowl meeting on Oct. 15. They practiced mock debates and discussed complex ethical questions at the meeting.
Club Spotlight: Ethics Bowl
Students attend Math Club meetings weekly. The club brought together students from all grades that are interested in mathematics and practiced their knowledge with various worksheets and discussions. Snacks were provided at the meetings.
Math Club to participate in annual Rose-Hulman math competition, attends guest speaker
FCCLA members share snacks during the club’s Halloween party on Oct. 23. The party featured various activities including pumpkin painting and a movie.
FCCLA to begin work on STAR projects
Sophomore Susan Kim and Katie Zhuravlev create bookmarks to donate as part of Key Club’s latest volunteer project.
Key Club connects students with volunteer opportunities
Superintendent Thomas Oestrich addresses the CCS school board on Oct. 14. The school board meets on the second Monday of each month.
The CCS school board to present National Merit semifinalists on Oct. 27
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, "Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills."
English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Student volunteers, employer, discuss meaningful impacts made at local shelter through volunteering
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals in Indianapolis, held on June 7, 2025. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Q&A: Girls golf team members Karis Reid and Mallorie Monico on fourth place finish at State finals
Gabriella Griffin (left) and Malia Larger (right), CHTV anchors, discuss the content for their upcoming broadcast. CHTV provides experience for students who want to pursue sports broadcasting.
Beyond the Announcing: How Sports Broadcasting Captures the True Story of the Game
Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)
Carmel boys tennis eyes State championship after Regional win
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: August/September 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis

Mahitha Konjeti
October 31, 2025
Riva Jain
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, “Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills.”

For junior Fatoumata Balde, the literacy crisis is a personal issue that affects her family directly. 

“Someone in my family is unable to read and write (proficiently) and it causes a lot of trouble in their daily life, as everything they go through has to do with reading or writing,” Balde said. “Things like signing legal papers or reading labels can be difficult for them, and it makes our lives harder as well.”  

Junior Olivia Deloney said she has also seen the literacy crisis manifest in her friends and peers. 

“There’s a lot of spelling errors, not just people using abbreviations but people genuinely not knowing how to spell basic words,” Deloney said. “When people sound (words) out, they still don’t know what letter corresponds to which sound.” 

Balde and Deloney aren’t alone in their concerns surrounding literacy. The Nation’s Report Card reported earlier this year that around 40% of fourth graders are reading below grade level, the highest percentage since 2002. They also reported that 45 million adults read below a fifth-grade level, making them functionally illiterate. These statistics illustrate that a literacy crisis has taken hold of American students. 

English teacher Kayla Gerlach said she has also noticed a larger proportion of students struggling with reading comprehension. 

“I’m definitely seeing a lack of comprehension of literature. There is frequently an issue of people who read the words on a page but don’t comprehend it. I also teach at Ivy Tech and I’m seeing a large impact of (the literacy crisis) there as well,” Gerlach said. 

Contributing Factors 

Gerlach also said social media is playing a major role in contributing to the literacy gap. 

“I would say a large part of the problem is the social media piece of it: short little audio bites and audio versions of things,” Gerlach said. “I love a good audiobook, but I do think it’s causing problems for people who can’t comprehend what they are physically reading and then also the attention span problem. Everything is so short and quick now that taking information in is more of a challenge now.” 

Balde said she agrees with Gerlach on the role of social media, but also believed online learning during COVID-19 also played a role. 

“I think a lot of people were on social media all of the time during COVID-19 and a lot of people were not doing homework or actually learning for like 6 months,” Balde said.

Deloney said the pandemic definitely played a role and impacted young students the most. 

“Young kids, like middle schoolers, I’ve noticed have a genuine problem with spelling because they didn’t learn basic skills during the pandemic,” Deloney said. “Grammar, sentence structure and punctuation aren’t common knowledge among young students anymore.”

Balde said AI is playing a major role in the literacy crisis. 

“AI has played a huge role, it’s just an easy search and it can do anything and everything for you. It takes up a huge ‘thinking’ role from us, so we’re not able to process things well,” Balde said. As it gets bigger and as more teachers influence (students) to start using it, it’s going to be taking over the world and a lot of kids are not going to be learning the stuff they should be.” 

Gerlach said the prevalence of AI in writing is cause for concern but that effective AI use can be beneficial. 

“I have seen a lot of AI in writing. I would like to see AI more as a tool versus taking over the thinking,” Gerlach said. “I think that has caused a literacy crisis as well with students using AI to do their thinking for them versus them doing the thinking and critically analyzing what AI is hooting back at them.”

Teaching Methods

Deloney also said current teaching methods are contributing to illiteracy and will impact disadvantaged students the most. 

“I think that a lot of teachers don’t cater to certain learning habits anymore and it’s all lecture and note-taking, but not everyone learns like that. I think people do want to learn, it’s just that teachers aren’t teaching in a way that students want to learn,” Deloney said. “In low-income communities, teaching is already not funded well. I feel like poor early education in disadvantaged communities is going to affect them negatively and make it that much harder for them to get higher education later on.” 

Gerlach said teachers are trying to bridge the literacy gap through effective instruction. 

“I would say at the high school level, there’s a lot of space for teachers to bridge the (literacy) gap. I think we’re taught to meet students where they are versus approaching where they should be and helping get them there,” Gerlach said. “In AP Lang, we read a lot of older texts and reading them at grade level and being able to unpack that with students helps them bridge the gap instead of getting them from a sixth grade reading level to a seventh and tenth grade level, I’m jumping to the end of where we’re at and helping them understand the context of the material they are reading. Kind of like big picture comprehension as opposed to small little pieces of it.” 

Gerlach also said new diploma requirements in Indiana would allow students to graduate without meeting certain expectations. 

“I do think that the changes to the diploma requirements are making it to where a student doesn’t have to be ‘grade-level literate’ in order to move on from high school,” Gerlach said. “I think Carmel High School does this pretty well as we hold high academic standards, even if other groups aren’t requiring that. So when someone graduates from Carmel High School with their degree, that means something and they are achieving certain things that the rest of the state doesn’t require necessarily.” 

Consequences of Literacy Crisis 

Deloney said the current gap in education is going to hurt the youth when they enter the workforce. 

“When the next generation goes on to take on big jobs, they won’t fully know what they are doing and the criteria of their job. If there’s less learning happening, when young people get jobs or make decisions politically, those jobs/decisions won’t be the product of thorough education.

Gerlach said the widening education gap will pull people to more extremes economically and politically. 

“I think that intellect as a whole is a key piece of anything we do when we graduate high school. When we’re seeing a gap in education and intellect in general, we will see a bigger divide in the middle group, and people will get further and further apart,” Gerlach said. “It’s already happening and I’m concerned to see that continue as the divide becomes more hate filled. Research shows that intellect, education, and money are all directly connected and I think that’s going to be a bigger problem.” 

Strategies for Boosting Literacy 

Gerlach said parents play a key role in fostering early literacy and said she encourages parents to read to their children more

“There’s so much research that says reading to your child early on helps with so many things. I think encouraging students to get off of screens is helpful and reading to them helps with vocabulary and comprehension.” Gerlach said. 

Balde said teachers should assign people more reading and limit social media to boost literacy. 

“I think assigning people more reading is important because I feel like nobody really enjoys reading anymore. I think we should also encourage time limits with social media and be stricter with certain teaching styles.” Balde said. 

Deloney said she thinks literacy could be bolstered by more catered teaching methods. 

“(Teachers) should cater to kids’ learning styles because you can’t learn if your teacher isn’t teaching you in a way that makes sense for you,” Deloney said. “I think it’s also important to be patient in the classroom. English can be hard, but catering to kids will make it easier for them to learn.”  

Although the nation is experiencing a literacy crisis, it’s important to note that Indiana offers a glimpse of hope. According to the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana has increased reading scores by three points at the fourth-grade and eighth-grade reading levels. This showcases how despite a national literacy problem, individual state literacy can still be boosted.

Related Posts:

  • Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally Junior Olivia Deloney said she still remembers at a young age being mocked for her natural hair texture–dark, coiled curls. Since then, she said, moments like those have followed her throughout life, and while not overtly attacking her, Deloney said…
  • Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care For junior Ruth Ahn, coming home from school looks different from many of her peers. Instead of having downtime from long days at school, she immediately begins her home responsibilities, caring for her six-year-old sister.  “For my case, it is…
  • The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light For junior Grant Mu, creating high school friendships with other teenage guys often means engaging in surface-level conversations that never evolve into deeper connections. “In high school I have a lot of superficial relationships, and that's unlike the friendships I've…
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal