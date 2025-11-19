CCS school board to address AI in technology at schools

Associate Superintendent Greg Brown voices his opinion about an issue during the Oct. 27 CCS school board meeting.

During the CCS school board meeting on Nov. 10 presenters discussed the future role of AI in classrooms. They addressed the current situation involving regular student use and plans to implement and adapt to new technology as opposed to banning it altogether.

More specifically, the board addressed different tools available for teachers to ulitlize to make their jobs easier, different types of generative AI and staff testimony.

Lesily Karpiuk, digital media teacher from Carmel Middle School, said that it’s critical for teachers to react appropriately to the growing use of AI as it will never disappear, only continue to permeate into the fabric of our entire society.

Junior Leila de Leon, an avid user of AI said, “It really breaks my heart to see so many students immediately turn to using AI for simple assignments. I understand that we will never get rid of AI, but we need to be using it more intelligently.”

By Aida Karim.