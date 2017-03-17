YOUR SOURCE FOR CHS NEWS
Members+of+the+Ambassadors%2C+Jazz+Ensemble+1+and+Camerata+Orchestra+perform+and+practice.+These+groups+are+comprised+of+the+best+musicians+in+the+school.
Members of the Ambassadors, Jazz Ensemble 1 and Camerata Orchestra perform and practice. These groups are comprised of the best musicians in the school.

Members of the Ambassadors, Jazz Ensemble 1 and Camerata Orchestra perform and practice. These groups are comprised of the best musicians in the school.

Grace Zhang, Kalea Miao, Carmel Choirs

Grace Zhang, Kalea Miao, Carmel Choirs

Members of the Ambassadors, Jazz Ensemble 1 and Camerata Orchestra perform and practice. These groups are comprised of the best musicians in the school.

Musical Madness: Check out some of CHS’s top performing arts groups and their upcoming events

Kalea Miao, Entertainment Editor

March 17, 2017


 

HiLite • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in