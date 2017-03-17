Members of the Ambassadors, Jazz Ensemble 1 and Camerata Orchestra perform and practice. These groups are comprised of the best musicians in the school.
Grace Zhang, Kalea Miao, Carmel Choirs
Musical Madness: Check out some of CHS’s top performing arts groups and their upcoming events
Kalea Miao, Entertainment Editor
March 17, 2017