Senior athletes reflect on their experiences at CHS, spring season being cut short due to COVID-19

Following the announcement that Indiana schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year, the IHSAA also released a statement saying that all spring sports were officially canceled.

CHS Athletics Director Jim Inskeep explained the decision in relation to the state’s announcement to close all public schools due to COVID-19.

“The IHSAA announcement did not come as a surprise to athletic administrators and coaches around the state. The announcement from the State Superintendent of Instruction closing schools for the remainder of the school year was the final moment in the decision making process,” Inskeep said. “It is really unfortunate for everyone involved – the student-athletes, the coaches, the families. Obviously there is a bigger situation for the world right now, but it is a reminder to all of us to enjoy the moments in life and not take our daily happiness in what we do during normal times for granted.”

Inskeep also acknowledged the effects of the cancellation of spring sports on senior athletes.

Inskeep said, “It is a historic moment in all of our lives. For our senior athletes, they should be proud of the work they have put into what they love to do. There are going to be times in life when things are out of your control, but that does not mean you do not continue to prepare and live your life the best way you know how daily. I am extremely proud of this senior class and what they have meant to the school and athletic department.”

As of now, Inskeep said that CHS has not made any specific plans or events for senior athletes in spring sports.

“No plans have been decided upon at this time. It is a fluid situation with no definitive timeline for anyone. We will continue to monitor and discuss ideas with other schools in the coming weeks.” Inskeep said.

