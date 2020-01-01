Grant Moon, men’s track runner and senior

How long have you been playing your sport?

I’ve ran track since fourth grade so this was my ninth season.

What do you enjoy most about your sport?

The part I enjoy the most about track is always being able to better myself as a runner and being able to do it with my teammates and some of my best friends

Do you plan to play your sport in college?

I am committed to run track and cross country for IUPUI starting this upcoming fall.

Did training begin at all for your sport this season? If so, what type of training have you been doing?

We’ve been training as a team since the first day of second semester but personally I had been putting in the miles for over a month prior. We’ve been doing hard workouts since January and we were just starting to get to our interval training when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

How do you feel about the spring sports season being cut short?

Obviously it’s very heart breaking that the season is cancelled due to all the blood, sweat, and tears we’ve put in while at CHS but at the end of the day, life goes on and the memories I’ve made from the sport will always stick with me.

What will you miss most about your sport?

I’ll for sure miss running with my teammates the most as we had no clue our season was going to end like this and that us seniors wouldn’t get the chance to say our farewells to the coaches and everyone else on the team.