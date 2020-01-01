Sarah Goddard, softball player and senior

How long have you been playing your sport?

I’ve been playing since I was seven years old so 11 years.

What do you enjoy most about your sport?

I love the competitiveness and the team aspect. Any team can be beat on any given day.

Do you plan to play your sport in college?

I am going to play softball at Duke next year.

Did training begin at all for your sport this season? If so, what type of training have you been doing?

We have had some offseason practices inside, about twice a week, before school got cancelled we had four practices and finished tryouts so I am glad we at least got that cause baseball didn’t even have tryouts.

How do you feel about the spring sports season being cut short?

It’s heartbreaking knowing I will never wear a Carmel jersey again, never have a senior night or senior season. I know everyone is going though the same thing right now and it doesn’t seem real.

What will you miss most about your sport?

I will miss all of the things that come with high school sports. Playing with my friends I have been on teams with since I started playing, not having to feel the pressure that I know college will bring, and just having fun. I feel so bad for people that aren’t playing in college and this would have been their last season playing but it was just taken away. Preparing all winter for a season that will never happen is devastating, and I know many other teams feel the same way right now.