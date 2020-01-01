Luke Prall, men’s golfer and senior

How long have you been playing your sport?

I have been playing competitive golf for around four to five years.

What do you enjoy most about your sport?

I enjoy the competitiveness and work ethic required to be as good as possible.

Do you plan to play your sport in college?

I will be playing golf at Purdue in college.

Did training begin at all for your sport this season? If so, what type of training have you been doing?

We started workouts before Christmas break then finished them a couple weeks before we stared e-learning.

How do you feel about the spring sports season being cut short?

I feel that it is a little unfair just because it is all of our seniors last year of high school golf and we could have been the first golf team in Indiana to 3 peat at state.

What will you miss most about your sport?

I will miss the guys on the team and the coaches as they have been supportive throughout my time here at Carmel.