Submitted Photo: Juanita Rojas

Alejandro Rojas and Ana Perez pour baking mix into the bowl as they make brownies in their house on May 11, 2020. This was Rojas’ first hand at making caramel brownies he saw from Tasty. “After this quarantine, I have realized that knowing how to bake/cook is extremely important,” Rojas said.

Juanita Rojas