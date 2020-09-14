Your source for CHS news

2020-21 Photo of the Day

September 14, 2020

TURNING A NEW PAGE: Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, gives an orientation tour of the media center to honors English 9 students. Ramos said the tour was important for freshmen to familiarize themselves with the media center’s various resources. (Ray Mo)
0

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




HiLite • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in