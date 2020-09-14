2020-21 Photo of the Day

With rise in social media use from quarantine, students participate in solo, casual photoshoots to express themselves Like many teenagers in today’s generation, senior Chloe Eades frequently interacts with social media. Eades, however, has taken a step further: conducting photoshoots for her and her friends’ social media with her own vision in mind. Eades said compared to…

This year’s virtual learning to focus on social-emotional learning, bonds between teachers, students In the 2019-2020 school year, teachers taught the final quarter of school entirely online after Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) closed on March 16 and Gov. Holcomb later ordered all K-12 schools in Indiana to remain closed for the rest of the…

Students assess how family dynamics, roles have changed due to COVID-19 Prior to March 14, senior Alana Blumberg’s daily life would often consist of staying at her dad’s house with her younger sister while bearing the same responsibilities most students have—homework, projects, and tests—as well as some other chores around the…

2020-21 school year features later start times for middle, high schools On May 18, the CCS school board passed a resolution moving all CCS middle schools’ as well as CHS’s start times later in the day from 7:50 and 7:45, respectively, to 8:45 a.m. With this, the academic day will end…

Students practice art to find structure, emotional outlet during tense time Students entering the summer of 2020 had limited offerings on ways to pass the time. The gradual chipping away of lockdown orders for Governor Eric Holcomb’s five-step plan certainly gave students flexibility throughout June, but the effects of COVID-19 had…