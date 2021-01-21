January+2021

2021 Grammy nominations lacked transparency, snubbed deserving artists It is safe to say that the 2021 Grammy Award nominee list resulted in many disagreements in the music world. Listeners, myself included, were shocked to hear that Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, received zero nominations for the 2021…

25 years after International Fighting Championship 4, instructors, female martial arts students evaluate female… Sophomore Avery Guo puts on her uniform for the third time this week. She fastens her black belt to her waist, sets her shoes aside and steps into her dojang—a term used in Korean martial arts to refer to a…

CHS English department expands 2021-2022 course options for juniors and seniors, plans to diversify curriculum Next school year, 2021-2022, CHS will offer new courses focused on specific areas of literature for incoming juniors and seniors. In every course, the English department will change its curriculum for the six-year adoption cycle. The department is also working…

Students, teachers recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, how Black Lives Matter movements have affected its importance On the third Monday of January each year, people all over the country honor and remember the life and accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK). As a civil rights activist, MLK led the American civil rights movement with the…

Marissa Cheslock on her custom secondhand sweatshirt business [Biz Buzz] Happy new year! Today we're kicking off the new year with senior Marissa Cheslock to talk about her small business making custom sweatshirts using secondhand clothing. Even though Cheslock launched her business quite recently, she's gotten quite a few orders,…