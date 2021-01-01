Senior, Aparna Pant

“(If I had to wake up on the same day over and over, the perfect day would be) somewhere in middle school. Before I got to high school. A dance like the winter formal or the last day of middle school before we got to high school like the small parties we used to have. We went around signing yearbooks and I could really live that day everyday. A day where the weather was nice and we could hang out with friends for the last time which was really hard but also fun before we all split up.”