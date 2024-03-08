Meet your Mr. Carmel Candidates

Senior Chris Foote

What are three words that best describe you?

I would best describe myself as inquisitive, amiable and fervent.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite thing about Mr. Carmel is all the great people I get to work with. It’s always fun to go to rehearsal and see the other contestants and rehearse the dance with them. There’s no pressure and it’s a great environment to be in; the escorts are great too. All of them are always happy to be there and honestly brighten my day. I’m thankful for this great production and all the wonderful people involved.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I have given a lot of effort and time into Mr. Carmel and my act has some very unique elements. If I win or not, I’ll still be glad to support this great cause. At the end of the day it doesn’t matter who wins since everyone is able to contribute money to Special Olympics and Champions Together.

Senior Jonathan Yang

Why should people support Mr. Carmel as a program?

A: People should support Mr. Carmel because it’s a great way to support the Special Olympics and raise awareness about the R-word. The Special Olympics gives all people access to unified sports and is a great way to support those with intellectual disabilities.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite part about Mr. Carmel is the people that are in it. I really enjoy hanging out with the other boys that are a part of it, and I also really enjoy interacting with our escorts. The team helping us prepare for the event also deserves a lot of credit for their hard work and dedication.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

For me, winning Mr. Carmel is not the end goal- supporting this great cause and spreading awareness is what Mr. Carmel is ultimately about. However, if I had to choose one reason I should win, it would be because of my commitment to support organizations like Champions Together throughout school.

Senior Thomas Huago

What are three words that best describe you?

Three words that describe me are: competitive, positive and fun.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite thing about Mr. Carmel is hanging out with peers, meeting new people and learning to dance.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I think I should win because I have a great relationship with the unified athletes and Mr. Carmel means a lot to me as well as raising money for Special Olympics.

Senior Wesley Ford

What are three words that best describe you?

Passionate, persistent and personable.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

The best part of Mr. Carmel is the friendships I’ve built and the memories I will remember for a lifetime.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I should win because Bieber is the best.

Why should people support Mr. Carmel as a program?

People should support Mr. Carmel as a program because it supports an amazing cause and fund-raises life-changing sums of money for amazing organizations such as Special Olympics.

Senior Thomas Bilitmier

What are three words that best describe you?

Three words that describe me best are: competitive, optimistic and a leader.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite thing about Mr. Carmel is spreading awareness about Champions Together, raising money for the Special Olympics and hanging out with awesome people.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I think I should win Mr. Carmel because I truly do care a lot about the event and greatly appreciate all of the people that it takes to run it.

Senior Kent Fujita

What are three words that best describe you?

Kent Hosei Fujita.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

The best part of Mr. Carmel is being able to represent those with intellectual disabilities and being able to give back to the community by supporting Special Olympics.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I should win because I have spent many hours working on a great talent with an amazing team and I am dedicated to end the the spread of the R-word.

Senior Christian Sourial

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite part about Mr. Carmel is that we get to help our kids and support a great cause.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

Because I am the greatest of all time.

Why should people support Mr. Carmel as a program?

Because not only is it fun and entertaining for everyone involved but it is also helping out great people in an amazing way.

Senior Danny Ward

Why should people support Mr. Carmel as a program?

People should support Mr. Carmel as a program because it is an amazing CHS tradition for an amazing cause. Mr. Carmel is way more than just a talent show, it’s also a way to spread awareness about people with intellectual and/or physical disabilities. Myself and the other contestants in Mr. Carmel know that the real purpose of the program is to help to abolish the R-word. We know how awesome our escorts are and we know that they don’t deserve any type of hate speech directed towards them, so people should continue to support Mr. Carmel so we can continue to spread that positive message.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite part about Mr. Carmel has been hanging out with all the escorts. They never fail to put a smile on my face, and I love to be able to make them laugh when they watch the group dance and my talent. My escort’s name is Sarah Sushka, and I have had a blast getting to know her over the past few months, even though she destroys me in bowling every time.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I think that I should win Mr. Carmel because I am extremely dedicated to the cause. I have been in Unified Flag Football and Unified Track since my freshman year, and it has allowed me to become close with many people involved in the program. Additionally, I have fund-raised and participated in various fundraising events like the Plane Pull and the Polar Plunge for multiple years, which benefit Special Olympics of Indiana.