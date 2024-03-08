Meet your Mr. Carmel Candidates

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
The Academy selection process is biased, should be improved
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
March 2024 Interactive News Briefs
GKOM council members Zack Sears and Landon McAfee review the presentation for their next connections session. According to McAfee, GKOM council members are assigned a topic to create a presentation on, which is discussed during the first session of SSRT before meeting with freshmen during the second session.
GKOM process applications, prepare for next meeting
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
READY TO REMINISCENCE: Seniors Sandra Yang (left) and Pragathi Arunkumar (right) discuss their plans to travel together during summer break on Nov 20th, 2023. “We really wanted to go on a senior trip this upcoming summer so we can make the most of our summer because it is very likely we will go to different colleges,” said Arunkumar.
Students, counselor discuss impact of high school friendships, staying in touch after graduation
Senior Terri Xie draws on a phone during their TCP release period on Feb. 13th, 2023. I usually draw on my phone because its more convenient, said Xie. (Submitted Photo: Terri Xie)
Students, teacher discuss development of AI on art
Juniors Mariam Morad (left) and Laila Abumahfouz (right) take pictures during SSRT on Feb. 16, 2023. “I started wearing the hijab because many Islamic scholars have agreed that wearing the hijab is mandatory,” Morad said. “However, this is not the only reason I wanted to wear the hijab because it represents who I am as a Muslim.”
Hijabi students, teacher discuss experience with and stigma surrounding hijab
Junior Tenise Machaya (left) studies during SRT. “Having a designated study period really helps with my time management and I try to use it as best as I can.”
Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Junior Cole Terbush plays hockey for the Indy Fuel Academy. Terbush said he enjoys how being a student athlete keeps him busy. (Submitted Photo: Cole Terbush)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Cole Terbush balances hockey and ballet
Lewis Hamiltons move to Ferrari will limit his future success [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
The Carmel boys varsity basketball head coach Ryan Osborne coaches from the sidelines against Lawrence North on Feb. 1st. Junior Mackenzie Woods said that the pep-band really helps motivate the team
Students, athletic director discuss importance of behind-the-scenes workers in sporting events
Meet your Mr. Carmel Candidates
The Carmel Palladium displays Frost on Feb. 20th at 8 p.m. Frost was displayed nightly from Jan. 27.
Frost Palladiscope Photo Gallery
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Aden Burke (left), Bryant Burke (middle) and Chase Burke (right), triplets and seniors, discuss their childhood growing up. Aden said the triplets wore different colored shirts as children to differentiate themselves.
Q&A with Aden, Bryant and Chase Burke on experiences being triplets
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Review: “One Day” broke me for the second time, but this time it hurt worse [MUSE]
Review: “Ginny & Georgia” is a dramatic and poorly made emotional rollercoaster–and I loved it anyway [MUSE]
Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: March 8
Connections: March 7
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: March 3
Mini Crossword: March 2
Connections: March 8
The Carmel Palladium displays Frost on Feb. 20th at 8 p.m. Frost was displayed nightly from Jan. 27.
Frost Palladiscope Photo Gallery
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Valentine's Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
The Carmel boys varsity basketball head coach Ryan Osborne coaches from the sidelines against Lawrence North on Feb. 1st. Junior Mackenzie Woods said that the pep-band really helps motivate the team
Students, athletic director discuss importance of behind-the-scenes workers in sporting events

Meet your Mr. Carmel Candidates

Nora Mariano and Ayaan Nadeem
March 8, 2024

Senior Chris Foote

What are three words that best describe you?

I would best describe myself as inquisitive, amiable and fervent.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite thing about Mr. Carmel is all the great people I get to work with. It’s always fun to go to rehearsal and see the other contestants and rehearse the dance with them. There’s no pressure and it’s a great environment to be in; the escorts are great too. All of them are always happy to be there and honestly brighten my day. I’m thankful for this great production and all the wonderful people involved.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I have given a lot of effort and time into Mr. Carmel and my act has some very unique elements. If I win or not, I’ll still be glad to support this great cause. At the end of the day it doesn’t matter who wins since everyone is able to contribute money to Special Olympics and Champions Together.

 

Senior Jonathan Yang

Why should people support Mr. Carmel as a program?

A: People should support Mr. Carmel  because it’s a great way to support the Special Olympics and raise awareness about the R-word. The Special Olympics gives all people access to unified sports and is a great way to support those with intellectual disabilities.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite part about Mr. Carmel is the people that are in it. I really enjoy hanging out with the other boys that are a part of it, and I also really enjoy interacting with our escorts. The team helping us prepare for the event also deserves a lot of credit for their hard work and dedication.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

For me, winning Mr. Carmel is not the end goal- supporting this great cause and spreading awareness is what Mr. Carmel is ultimately about. However, if I had to choose one reason I should win, it would be because of my commitment to support organizations like Champions Together throughout school.

 

Senior Thomas Huago

What are three words that best describe you?

Three words that describe me are: competitive, positive and fun.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

 My favorite thing about Mr. Carmel is hanging out with peers, meeting new people and learning to dance.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I think I should win because I have a great relationship with the unified athletes and Mr. Carmel means a lot to me as well as raising money for Special Olympics.

 

 

Senior Wesley Ford

What are three words that best describe you?

Passionate, persistent and personable.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

The best part of Mr. Carmel is the friendships I’ve built and the memories I will remember for a lifetime.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I should win because Bieber is the best.

Why should people support Mr. Carmel as a program?

People should support Mr. Carmel as a program because it supports an amazing cause and fund-raises life-changing sums of money for amazing organizations such as Special Olympics.

 

 

Senior Thomas Bilitmier

What are three words that best describe you?

Three words that describe me best are: competitive, optimistic and a leader.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite thing about Mr. Carmel is spreading awareness about Champions Together, raising money for the Special Olympics and hanging out with awesome people.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I think I should win Mr. Carmel because I truly do care a lot about the event and greatly appreciate all of the people that it takes to run it.

 

Senior Kent Fujita

What are three words that best describe you?

Kent Hosei Fujita.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

The best part of Mr. Carmel is being able to represent those with intellectual disabilities and being able to give back to the community by supporting Special Olympics.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I should win because I have spent many hours working on a great talent with an amazing team and I am dedicated to end the the spread of the R-word.

 

Senior Christian Sourial

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite part about Mr. Carmel is that we get to help our kids and support a great cause.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

Because I am the greatest of all time.

Why should people support Mr. Carmel as a program?

Because not only is it fun and entertaining for everyone involved but it is also helping out great people in an amazing way. 

 

Senior Danny Ward

Why should people support Mr. Carmel as a program?

People should support Mr. Carmel as a program because it is an amazing CHS tradition for an amazing cause. Mr. Carmel is way more than just a talent show, it’s also a way to spread awareness about people with intellectual and/or physical disabilities. Myself and the other contestants in Mr. Carmel know that the real purpose of the program is to help to abolish the R-word. We know how awesome our escorts are and we know that they don’t deserve any type of hate speech directed towards them, so people should continue to support Mr. Carmel so we can continue to spread that positive message.

What’s your favorite part of Mr. Carmel?

My favorite part about Mr. Carmel has been hanging out with all the escorts. They never fail to put a smile on my face, and I love to be able to make them laugh when they watch the group dance and my talent. My escort’s name is Sarah Sushka, and I have had a blast getting to know her over the past few months, even though she destroys me in bowling every time.

Why should you win Mr. Carmel?

I think that I should win Mr. Carmel because I am extremely dedicated to the cause. I have been in Unified Flag Football and Unified Track since my freshman year, and it has allowed me to become close with many people involved in the program. Additionally, I have fund-raised and participated in various fundraising events like the Plane Pull and the Polar Plunge for multiple years, which benefit Special Olympics of Indiana.

Leave a Comment
