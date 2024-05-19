Club Spotlight: German Club

Sofia Dagvadorj, German Club historian and junior

What is German Club?

It’s a club where we do some fun activities that have to do with German culture. It’s great for people who speak German at this school to come to German Club and there are activities for them to do. (Attending) can count toward stuff they have to do for the German course. It’s something fun for people who like (the) German language and culture.

What are some past activities?

This year for German Club, I know we did a kaffeeklatsch, where we basically had some coffee and we had some food and we had some sweet treats. It was kind of just a thing where people would eat something, drink something, have fun talking together. The name “kaffeeklatsch” means coffee and gossip. Other than that, we had a movie night, we had a competition where people (competed in) German cultural competitions or academic competitions, and that’s just some of the stuff we did this year.

Why did you join German Club?

I am in German IV, so I’ve been taking German (at this school) for a while. I went to Austria over the summer just to learn more about German, so I felt like with that knowledge of Austrian culture and German culture and also just knowledge (about) the language, I was just kind of like, I want to broaden my horizons. I want to get involved with German Club, especially since it’s something I’m interested in.

What is your favorite part of German Club?

I really like that people can just get together, because (the club) isn’t just students in German class; it’s (a space) for people to get together with their friends and do whatever activities they want to do and as long as people are having fun. I enjoy seeing other people have fun.

What have you learned from German Club?

In general, you can get a feel of different German cultural snippets. Sometimes if we do something fun, like “kaffeeklatsch,” we learn that German people have this time of day when they eat cake and drink coffee. You can just learn fun little snippets like that.

What do you want other people to take from German Club?

I’d say the most important thing is to just enjoy your time (in the club). Of course, we want people to have fun at the events we plan, and if you don’t, you can come to us with any ideas about what you think would be fun. I hope you’re learning something about German culture or about the language. I hope you think your time is well spent and you feel like you actually get something out of German Club.

How can students get involved with German Club?

All you need is to submit a code of conduct and pay club dues. After you do that, you can come to all of the German Club meetings. You can also sign up to run for a position if you want and make direct changes to what we do in the club and the events we plan.

Laura King, German Club Sponsor and German teacher

What is German Club?

German Club is open to any CHS student who is interested in the culture, traditions or language of a German-speaking country. The student does not have to be enrolled in German to come to the club, they just have to be interested in learning about the culture, traditions and maybe the language.

What are some past activities of German Club?

They’ve really done quite a few things this year. We’ve gone to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt together, we’ve done a scavenger hunt, we’ve had a German movie night. We’ve done a lot of fun things. One of our favorites was a game night with the exchange students here from Germany in the fall.

Why did you sponsor German Club?

German Club existed before I even got to this school. There was a group of students who wanted to know if I would keep the club going, being one of the German teachers here, and I was happy to host it since I was the sponsor of (the German Club) at my previous school.

What is your favorite part of German Club?

I have a student executive board and they create (the events we do) at each meeting. With every new executive board, I love all the new ideas they come with and (all the) fun new ways they bring German culture to the students at this school.

What do you want other people to take from German Club?

First of all, we’re a social club, so I really hope they get a chance to connect with students with a common interest. I know a lot of students have become closer friends (through the club). I think it’s fun to do all these things we may not have time to do in class. Especially with AP exams and tests, sometimes things get cut, and it’s usually the more fun things, so it’s really nice to take the time to think about what kids want to do and do those things.

How can students get involved with German Club?

If a student wants to get involved, all they have to do is reach out to me, and then all they have to do is fill out a code of conduct and they’re welcome to join our group.