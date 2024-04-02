Once Upon A Tale...

Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE] While I don’t consider myself a Chinese drama connoisseur by any means—given my ventures into the genre have generally been few and far between, encompassing mostly family recommendations and popular fandoms—my interest in “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” (or 莲花楼) was piqued…

Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE] In recent years, increasing pressure has been placed on Hollywood studios to deliver more films from immigrant and minority perspectives. Although this has produced a myriad of nuanced movies that promote diversity and succeed in educating audiences, this call for…