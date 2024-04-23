Students, teacher, administrator reflect on the experiences of students who compete for teams outside of CHS

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Welcome to The Matrix
Welcome to “The Matrix”
Making HER-Story
Making HER-Story
Standing Together
Standing Together
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
New Indiana law to restrict use of personal electronics starting in 2024-25 school year
New Indiana law to restrict use of personal electronics starting in 2024-25 school year
Students sit on the bleachers as they wait for the Carmel Mayor Youth Council (CMYC) badminton tournament to start on Feb. 16. The tournament, partnered with Badminton Club, raised $558 for Riley’s Children’s Hospital.
Club Spotlight: Badminton Club
Nick Stitle, a teen author and senior, reads a book about Venezuela. Stitle said the writing fair was a great way to introduce writing to teenagers who may be interested in writing or authoring books.
Local teens to host writing fair on April 20, emphasizes representation of teen writers
April 2024 Interactive News Briefs
April 2024 Interactive News Briefs
Students, teachers share plans for the total solar eclipse on April 8, reasons for excitement surrounding the event
Students, teachers share plans for the total solar eclipse on April 8, reasons for excitement surrounding the event
Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee prepares her students for the AP Chinese exam on May 9.
Chinese language day April 20: Bilingual students, Chinese teacher discuss importance of retaining fluency in native languages
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so Im still quite busy, said Jia. 
Female students, vice principal share experiences with gender, feminism stereotypes in male-dominated activities
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Junior Mason Buysee reads a recent news article for a school project. There needs to be a better way to combat false information. A habit Ive formed is cross referencing information, whether thats information from the news or from sources for schoolwork. Its a good skill to have in the long run, said Buysee.
Students battle false information on social media
Sophomore Karen Sun at practice talking about the next drill she will do. Sun said, its really challenging to keep up with two different sports.
Student athletes reflect on burdens and benefits of playing multiple sports
The women’s lacrosse team practices on the Carmel field on April 18. Junior Chloe Putnam said she feels the team has done well this season, as they have gone undefeated in in-state games this season.
Women’s lacrosse team trains for game against Zionsville on April 25
Junior Ava Ehret, an equestrian for Burnett Farms, trains with her horse. Ehret said her sport takes up a significant amount of her free time. Ehret said, My whole school year (turned upside down) because I moved to a new barn. I’m gone for four hours after school; I get (out of school), get up there at 5 p.m. and get back at 9 p.m. So there’s just no time to do anything that’s not what I currently do, and to be honest, there’s no time for that either.”
Students, teacher, administrator reflect on the experiences of students who compete for teams outside of CHS
Sriyesh Sirineni, track and field runner and junior, runs in the HSR finals at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early June.
Men’s track and field to compete against Noblesville and Westfield on April 15
Berit Van Beynen, North Central Indiana Sand Volleyball Club club volleyball player and junior, competes in the Nike Mideast Qualifiers tournament on March 17. Van Beynen said, in the past, players have ignored rule changes like the double-touch rule, and that she thinks that will happen to this new rule as well. “There was another rule where they tried to make doubling with setting legal, but it sort of turned into, ‘Who cares this isnt how volleyball is supposed to be played,’ and it was boycotted, which I believe is going to happen with this rule too. (Submitted Photo: Berit Van Beynen)
Volleyball players discuss the new NCAA double touch rule
Jazz a la Mode Photo Gallery
Jazz a la Mode Photo Gallery
Ani-Mania!
Ani-Mania!
Varsity Valorant and Junior Shane Phillips loads into Valorant. The toxicity ingame is just something you have to expect to deal with, he said.
With increase of negativity online due to anonymity, students, teacher, weigh limiting free speech online for toxicity
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
Gabi Bradley, Ambassadors member and senior, performs during the Ambassadors set, “Just Around the Riverbend.” The Ambassadors performed last in “An Evening of Show Choir.”
An Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Senior Nicolas Torre-Teramoto gives a speech in Japanese to welcome students from Japan in the Main Cafeteria. Torre-Teramoto participated in the Japanese foreign exchange program over the summer.
Students, teachers, Seikyo Gakuen students discuss impact of studying abroad
Sophomore Hannah Sevening, looks at herself through the mirror in the bathroom on Nov. 17. Sevening says that she feels that her red hair is a big part of her personality and who she really is however, it shouldn’t be the only thing that people think of her.
Students, staff, discuss red hair discrimination in light of Good Hair Day on Mar. 26
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 23
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 17
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 16
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Wordle: April 12
Wordle: April 12
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: March 28
Connections: March 28
Connections: March 25
Connections: March 25
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: January 19
Crossword: January 19
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 15
Mini Crossword: March 15
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 17
Word Search: March 17
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

3
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

4
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

5
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

More in SPORTS
Sriyesh Sirineni, track and field runner and junior, runs in the HSR finals at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early June.
Men’s track and field to compete against Noblesville and Westfield on April 15
Berit Van Beynen, North Central Indiana Sand Volleyball Club club volleyball player and junior, competes in the Nike Mideast Qualifiers tournament on March 17. Van Beynen said, in the past, players have ignored rule changes like the double-touch rule, and that she thinks that will happen to this new rule as well. “There was another rule where they tried to make doubling with setting legal, but it sort of turned into, ‘Who cares this isnt how volleyball is supposed to be played,’ and it was boycotted, which I believe is going to happen with this rule too. (Submitted Photo: Berit Van Beynen)
Volleyball players discuss the new NCAA double touch rule
More in Sports Features
FOR THE KIDS: Champions Together members from CHS and Center Grove play basketball in the Fieldhouse during halftime of the men’s game. President and senior Sophie Gates said, “I know a good amount of people that would not only do well in Champions Together but would really enjoy it and I would love if they volunteered.”
Member of Champions Together club helps students with disabilities via sports, wishes more people would volunteer
Senior Taylor Gallagher signed to the girls on the deaf cheer team that she coaches to smile. Gallagher said learning ASL at the school has helped her communicate with her team, although it is still not always easy.
Follow the signs: CHS students use ASL beyond classroom in sports
More in sports-top
Jasmine Klopstad, senior and track and field athlete, runs in the Dennis McNulty Invitational on Apr 21. Photo: @carmelgirlstf
Women’s track and field to compete in Sectional May 16
The Masters

Students, teacher, administrator reflect on the experiences of students who compete for teams outside of CHS

Nora Mariano
April 23, 2024
Junior+Ava+Ehret%2C+an+equestrian+for++Burnett+Farms%2C+trains+with+her+horse.+Ehret+said+her+sport+takes+up+a+significant+amount+of+her+free+time.+Ehret+said%2C+My+whole+school+year+%28turned+upside+down%29+because+I+moved+to+a+new+barn.+I%E2%80%99m+gone+for+four+hours+after+school%3B+I+get+%28out+of+school%29%2C+get+up+there+at+5+p.m.+and+get+back+at+9+p.m.+So+there%E2%80%99s+just+no+time+to+do+anything+that%E2%80%99s+not+what+I+currently+do%2C+and+to+be+honest%2C+there%E2%80%99s+no+time+for+that+either.%E2%80%9D
Maggie Meyer
Junior Ava Ehret, an equestrian for Burnett Farms, trains with her horse. Ehret said her sport takes up a significant amount of her free time. Ehret said, “My whole school year (turned upside down) because I moved to a new barn. I’m gone for four hours after school; I get (out of school), get up there at 5 p.m. and get back at 9 p.m. So there’s just no time to do anything that’s not what I currently do, and to be honest, there’s no time for that either.”

Springtime brings about the start of the seasons for many sports at this school. As the sun begins warming the frost-bitten ground, baseball and softball players pick up their bats, and track runners stretch at the start line. However, other athletes are also hard at work; they compete for organizations outside of this school, and while they don’t have locker signs or varsity letters, they’re just as dedicated. 

Junior Ava Ehret is an equestrian for Burnett Farms, and she’s been riding horses for close to 10 years now. 

“It’s a great community of people and the animals are fun,”she said. ¨My horse is probably the best part; she’s great. She’s an 8-year-old German horse I got about a year ago and I love her. (The horses)  try their heart out for you, and so it’s hard to explain, but they try their heart out.”

Sophomore Trevor Young has also played his sport for 10 years. Young plays hockey for the Tier 1 Hockey Federation (THF) and first started playing when he moved to Chicago right after the Blackhawks’ big Stanley Cup win in 2015. 

Young said one of his favorite aspects of his sport is traveling because he gets to visit different cities with his teammates, but on the other hand, he said traveling can become draining. 

“I miss a lot of school and I miss a lot of football games. So (during) all my weekends I’m just always with my hockey teammates; you don’t really get to see your school friends that much,” he said. 

Practice time can eat away at his free time as well. Young said he typically goes straight to the rink after school and will be there for around three hours. According to Young, he and his teammates have about an hour of warmups, an hour and 15 minutes of practice and then another hour of off-ice workouts before he gets home, around 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Junior Lilia Fingerhut dances for Expressenz Dance Center and has an even longer schedule than Young.

She said, “So most days I start dance at either 4:30 or 5:15 p.m. So I’ll drive straight from school to dance and then sometimes I have a few minutes, but usually I just run right into class, and then I have a few different classes and get home at 9 or 9:45 p.m.”

Emily Good, a teacher here and a coach for the PRO-X 18U National softball team out of Westfield, said there are several benefits and drawbacks to playing a sport outside of this school. 

Good said via email, “Playing sports outside of school allows individuals to interact with a wider range of people and develop social skills.”

She said students who play for teams separate from this school receive the same advantages as all athletes, for example – camaraderie and teamwork skills, but they can encounter issues with time commitment. She said playing for leagues outside of this school can mean additional practices and games that take time away from studying, time with loved ones and pursuing other interests. 

Not being able to participate in other sports or clubs is an unfortunate truth for Ehret, Young and Fingerhut. 

Ehret said, “I had plans to join an engineering group. I had talked to the teachers last year. They were like, ‘You look like you’re going to be a good candidate to do this.’ And then my whole school year (turned upside down) because I moved to a new barn. I’m gone for four hours after school; I get (out of school), get up there at 5 p.m. and get back at 9 p.m. So there’s just no time to do anything that’s not what I currently do, and to be honest, there’s no time for that either.”

Fingerhut said she experienced the same issue. She said she had to quit soccer in middle school after she switched dance studios and now doesn’t have the time to compete in track or cross-country as she had hoped. However, she did create a new club at this school, Morgan’s Message. 

Fingerhut said she started a chapter at this school to promote the mental health of student athletes,many of whom encounter difficulties balancing school and sport responsibilities. 

Young also discussed the absences he’s acquired because of hockey games. He said last year he had 100 class absences and his teammates had similar numbers; some of them even received emails about their attendance. 

According to Ehret, when she has horse showings, which usually occur once or twice a month, she’s gone from Tuesday to Sunday, so she misses a lot of school to attend. 

She said, “I have 54 absences. Currently, this semester I have 54 of the allowed 40. So I’m out every month, and then we’re going to leave once more in December after (Assessments and Culminating Experiences) week.” 

Junior Ava Ehret is an equestrian for Burnett Farms. Ehret said she worked with administration in order to excuse her absences. Ehret said, “I have 54 absences. Currently, this semester I have 54 of the allowed 40. So I’m out every month, and then we’re going to leave once more in December after (Assessments and Culminating Experiences) week.” (Maggie Meyer)

To avoid being truant and continue to do what she loves, Ehret said she was proactive and met with one of the assistant principals to create a plan of action. Assistant Principal Brittany Wiseman explained this school’s policy for students who have competitions requiring them to leave school for extended periods.  

“So if a student is going to miss (school), let’s say for an athletic tournament or competition, if they’re going to miss more than three days, what we have them do is we just ask that they come to student services and then myself or Mr. Drew, who’s another assistant principal, will meet with them and have a conversation about what’s going on in their classes. What pieces of information, tests, exams or projects will they miss? And then what’s their plan with getting caught up? And once they do that, then we say, ‘Ok, then it’s an excused absence.’”

When it comes to catching up or staying on top of schoolwork, Young said it’s essential to use SRT time wisely and communicate with teachers, while Fingerhut said she does her work in any available time she has. Ehret said she faces an additional struggle because her barn doesn’t have WiFi, so she can’t do any work while she’s up there. 

“It’s a big time commitment, and a lot of the kids that do it are in online school. So I have four other barn mates, there’s four of us that go to mostly everything and then I’m the only one that goes to in-person school,” she said. “So (my family was) thinking about doing that, but I can’t sacrifice my education for this; I would love to, but I can’t.”

Students are not alone in their struggle as Good said she has also experienced difficulty finding time for both her teaching and coaching responsibilities. 

“I have such a passion for teaching and coaching, and finding a balance is critical. Yes, there have been instances where my coaching responsibilities have impacted my teaching or vice versa. For example, when there are overlapping schedules for practices and meetings, it becomes challenging to find enough time to prepare for teaching and grading assignments,” she said. 

“Conversely, when there are important exams or projects to grade, it may result in limited time and attention for coaching responsibilities.”

While it can complicate her schedule, Goods said coaching is something she loves, and she’s been doing it for 27 years. 

She said, “Two shoulder injuries shortened my playing career as I headed into my freshman year (of) college. My former high school coach asked if I would be interested in helping out during the summer, and (I) instantly loved it. It was a way for me to stay involved in a game that had given me so much and I wanted to give back.”

According to Young, choosing to play for another team instead of the Carmel Icehounds opens up more possibilities for him in the future. 

He said, “I want to play hockey in college, and there aren’t a lot of opportunities if you just play in Indiana because not a lot of college scouts come to Indiana to watch, so you kind of have to travel.”

Both Ehret and Fingerhut said they don’t feel left out when this school celebrates its players with varsity letters or the Walk of Champions. Instead, Ehret said she finds the most reward from the experiences she gets from her sport. 

For example, Ehret said she was at a horse show in Ohio last week where something exciting happened during one of the rounds. 

“For me, the most important part of this show wasn’t my ride. It was my trainer’s. My trainer got on my horse and did a 3-foot class, which was (my horse’s) first 3-foot class, and (they) won, she said. “I have an animal that is actually good, and she is amazing, and she is perfect and it’s just seeing them succeed. It’s hard to explain, but seeing her succeed was the brightest part of my day, I was so happy for her.”

 

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *