The Month of Math

Math Club sponsor to retire from club activities next year Math Club did not host a meeting on March 28, as club sponsor Joseph Broman said that he wanted to incentivize Math Club members to attend the guest speaker event on the preceding day. However, the Math Club is still…

Math Club to continue competing in the Indiana Math League competition Math Club last met on Jan. 18 and will continue to meet in Room A319 every Thursday after school. To start off the new year, Math Club plans to continue competing in the Indiana Math League Math Competition, which 6…