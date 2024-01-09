Semester in Review: Fall 2023

GKOMs reflects on the semester, discuss goals for next semester Students in GKOM are currently reviewing their visits from the first semester and planning their events for next semester. According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the club has improved over the semester. “(The school year) has gone very well,” Ringenberg…
Q&A with students over Spotify Wrapped Senior Pragathi Arunkumar How does Spotify play a role in your everyday life? I use it every day, like in the car, at school or in between. I use it all the time; it’s always either in my Airpods, or…