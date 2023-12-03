Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]

“The Sword of Kaigen: A Theonite War Story” by M.L. Wang is a beautiful, fantastic read. The book is from the fantasy genre, and is a stand-alone. The book is inspired by Japanese culture and traditions. It tells the story of the Matsudas, a powerful family in a secluded village, and the struggles they face. Their world is turned upside down when everything they know and love turns out to be a lie.

The unique thing about this book is that it tells the story from the perspective of a mother and her son. Seeing both perspectives adds a new dimension to the book that couldn’t be discovered through only the eyes of the son, Mamoru. The reader also feels significantly more immersed in the book because of this.

Every element in this story flows together perfectly, and I could not put the book down. Every word on every page adds significantly to the plotline and the struggles the Matsuda family have to face. This book also tackles big picture issues, such as gender inequality, racism and the after effects of a war.

M.L. Wang’s writing style conveys the raw emotion of these characters so perfectly that you forget that you are just reading words on a page. Another major element that contributes to this, is the simplistic, yet incredible, magic system that helps convey the story in such a way that I have never seen done before.

As an avid reader, I often am too critical of books, but I have absolutely no critiques when it comes to The Sword of Kaigen. I highly recommend this book to everyone, even if you are not well-versed in the fantasy genre. This book connects with the reader in such an emotional way, that I found myself crying, laughing and smiling throughout the entirety of the book. There is not a single dull moment in the book, and you will not be able to put it down. Overall, “The Sword of Kaigen” is a fantasy masterpiece that sets the standard for fantasy books around the world.