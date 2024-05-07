Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Welcome to The Matrix
Local artists should create work for Carmel’s roundabouts
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Sophomore Ruby Cummings (left) and Panda Pasteries chef Lucy Wright (right) create a blood orange cardamom olive oil cake. The cake was topped with dark chocolate ganache and walnut praline.
Q&A with Chaya Reich about Cheftacular
Max Dorsch, Gender and Sexuality (GSA) vice president and junior, presents in front of the GSA. He said, “Next year, I’m most excited just to see the new faces of people coming into the club. I’m excited to introduce the club to the incoming freshman and know that there are queer kids that will feel safe coming into the school, hopefully with the presence of this club.”
Gender and Sexuality Alliance to transition roles, prepare for new school year
National Honor Society to hold induction ceremony on April 30
Students, counselor evaluate colleges’ reversal of the test-optional policy
GKOM sponsor Ryan Ringenberg views the schedule and assignments for upcoming meetings. Ringenberg said they cover topics recommended by freshmen counselors to assist freshmen throughout the year.
GKOMs to meet with freshmen April 26
Sophomore Naaman Duckworth’s father stationed in Kuwait with other military members. “My dad joined the army later in his life at the age of 39 as a chaplain,” Duckworth said. “He spent nine months in Kuwait in 2019 and left shortly after that, totaling over six years as a chaplain in the army national guard.” (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)
Students, military recruiter reflect on difficulties of family connection while being a part of a military family
Sophomore Daphne Uche-Ejekwu (right) tries to pick up her sister, Abbie Uche-Ejekwu (left) on April 4th. “I would miss going to school with (Daphne) when I go to college next year,” said Abbie.
Students, counselor reflect on having strong college relationships
Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee prepares her students for the AP Chinese exam on May 9.
Chinese language day April 20: Bilingual students, Chinese teacher discuss importance of retaining fluency in native languages
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so Im still quite busy, said Jia. 
Female students, vice principal share experiences with gender, feminism stereotypes in male-dominated activities
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice. (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early
Men’s track and field to compete against North Central on May 1
Senior Kevin Russo wipes off the oil from his bowling ball after throwing it. Russo said, “Wiping off the ball after every time you throw it is essential to consistency when bowling. If you do not wipe the ball, there could be residual oil, which can affect how the ball reacts when it goes down the lane. I always clean my balls in order to have a consistent reaction and always get a strike.”
Bowling Practice Photo Gallery
Andrew Fuller talks to his team during a timeout on April 23. Fuller said he used to play at Carmel High School when he was younger.
Q&A Head Coach of The Men’s Volleyball Team Andrew Fuller Talks About His Views
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
Jojo Siwas extreme rebrand is a step too far in the other direction
Q&A with students on aspects of Senior Repertory Theater
Social media popularizes reading among young adults 
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Sandra Yang, Computer Science Honor Society President (CSHS) and senior.
Q&A with Sandra Yang, Computer Science Honor Society President, on password security
Reassessment policies raise questions about college acceptance, grade inflation
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Senior Nicolas Torre-Teramoto gives a speech in Japanese to welcome students from Japan in the Main Cafeteria. Torre-Teramoto participated in the Japanese foreign exchange program over the summer.
Students, teachers, Seikyo Gakuen students discuss impact of studying abroad
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]
Chelsea Meng on her Instagram-run bracelet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Wordle: May 6
Word Search: April 30
Connections: April 30
Wordle: April 26
Crossword: April 24
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 3
Connections: March 28
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 15
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
Jojo Siwa's extreme rebrand is a step too far in the other direction
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Q&A with students on aspects of Senior Repertory Theater
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria

Jasmine Zhang
May 7, 2024

Eileen Roh, member of the CHS Symphony Orchestra and sophomore

What are you most looking forward to on the trip? 

I’m most looking forward to sightseeing because I’ve never been to any country in Europe before. I’m also excited about hanging out with my friends from orchestra. I like that all students from orchestra are allowed to go so that students who are friends with others from different orchestra periods can still have fun together.

Overall, how are you feeling about the trip? 

I’m excited and I think it’ll be a very fun experience. 

What do you think will be challenging about the trip? 

Some challenges might be about organizing all the students in a foreign country and making sure we keep track of our schedules and things. I think at least one person will get lost and left behind at some point. 

How have you been preparing for the performance during the trip?

I have not been doing a single thing to get ready. 

 

Luke Choi, member of the CHS Philharmonic Orchestra and freshman

What are you most looking forward to on the trip? 

I’m looking forward to hanging out with friends while visiting Germany and Austria. I learned a lot about Germany and Austria in my history class so I’m really excited to visit and make connections to what I’ve learned and share them with my classmates and especially my teacher, Mr. Brunette. I’m really excited to be able to have this experience with my friends in orchestra, and I just know I’ll be telling them about all the fun facts that I’ve learned from Mr. Brunette throughout the entire trip.

Overall, how are you feeling about the trip? 

I feel excited because this is my first school overnight trip for more than a day, and it’s purely for fun, which is a big change from school and academics. 

What do you think will be challenging about the trip? 

I think traveling itself will be challenging because even though it will be really fun, walking around all day and visiting so many places would be exhausting. Coming back to school will also be challenging because of the time change and everything. 

How have you been preparing for the performance during the trip?

We haven’t gotten the music for the performance yet, but I’m planning on practicing a lot to make the performance the best it could be because I think it’s really cool to be given this opportunity and we’re performing at lots of cool venues, so I want to make the most of it. 

 

Thomas Chen, director of CHS Orchestras

How far along is the planning process for the orchestra trip to Germany and Austria?

Well, the planning and process for all of our out-of-state trips start about a year in advance of the trip. So at this point, we’ve already announced it and we already have a starting price point for the trip, as well as a general outline of the itinerary. Some items on the itinerary will get moved around and some of it cannot be reserved so early, so we’ll start reserving that kind of thing and those event items as those things open up.

 

What are you most looking forward to for this trip?

I think I’m just looking forward to bringing our group out and performing and seeing places in Europe, in this case, Austria and Germany. But just being able to see other cultures and experience and see cultural landmarks is just going to be a really good experience, and playing in places and halls in Europe is going to be a fun experience with the kids.

What do you perceive to be challenges during the trip?

Definitely anything logistically related (will be a challenge). So at the moment, we’re looking at making sure we have enough chaperones to help with the trip and encouraging students to sign up and make deadlines. When we actually get there, actually, not even when we get there, even as we get ready to leave things, kids’ passports will be a challenge because it’s an international trip. Managing everything and flying with instruments internationally is all a hassle. Additionally making sure that the rental instruments for the really large instruments are set up properly because we rent them in Europe. Then, just moving kids from place to place as we’re there (is a challenge) in a country that, while many of them probably do speak some English, is primarily in a foreign language. Those are all of the biggest and scariest things for us as we think forward on that, but luckily we’re also working with a very respected travel company who will help guide us through a lot of those things. 

Overall, how are you feeling about the trip?

I feel great. It’s gonna be fun. But again, like right now in the front of my mind are a lot of those challenges, but then once we get over those hurdles and we’re actually there, I think I’m gonna really enjoy it because it’s also my first time being in those areas as well, and I’m sure that’s the case for many of the students too.

 

Margaret Hite, associate director of CHS Orchestras

How far along is the planning process for the orchestra trip to Germany and Austria?

We’re working with the company Music Travel Consultants and they’re helping us with the planning process. We have a good idea of the itinerary for the trip. We’re still working out where and when our performances will be, what concerts we’ll be able to attend, flights, and hotels.

What is a rough itinerary for the trip?

Saturday, April 5th – Take coaches to Chicago and fly from Chicago to Vienna.

Sunday, April 6th – Guided walking tour of Vienna and check into the hotel.

Monday, April 7th – Visit Esterhazy Palace and the Haus der Musik; possibly attending a concert.

Tuesday, April 8th – Visit the State Opera House, the Mozarthaus Vienna, and the Schonbrunn Palace. We will perform in a location that is to be determined.

Wednesday, April 9th – Check out of the hotel in Vienna, visit Melk Abbey and the Hallein Salt Mines, check into a hotel in Salzburg, and enjoy a musical dinner.

Thursday, April 10th – Guided walking tour of Salzburg, visit the Fortress Hohensalzburg, and perform in a location that is to be determined.

Friday, April 11th – Check out of the hotel in Salzburg, visit Neuschwanstein Castle, check into a hotel in Munich.

Saturday, April 12th – Check out of the hotel, fly to Chicago and take coaches back to CHS.

What are you most looking forward to for this trip?

I’m really looking forward to sharing this experience with our students. The last time we traveled to Austria, we were able to perform in downtown Vienna at the Stephansdom (St. Stephen’s Cathedral). It was so special to be able to perform in such a historic spot for an audience that was mostly local music enthusiasts.

What do you perceive to be challenges during the trip?

There will always be complications when traveling with a large group of young people. It’s possible for us to run into minor issues, like instrument troubles, or more serious issues, like people getting sick. In general, we’ve been so lucky to have responsible students and parent chaperones helping make these trips a success.

Overall, how are you feeling about the trip?

Very excited; I anticipate a wonderful experience for all involved.

Emma Hu



