Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria

Eileen Roh, member of the CHS Symphony Orchestra and sophomore

What are you most looking forward to on the trip?

I’m most looking forward to sightseeing because I’ve never been to any country in Europe before. I’m also excited about hanging out with my friends from orchestra. I like that all students from orchestra are allowed to go so that students who are friends with others from different orchestra periods can still have fun together.

Overall, how are you feeling about the trip?

I’m excited and I think it’ll be a very fun experience.

What do you think will be challenging about the trip?

Some challenges might be about organizing all the students in a foreign country and making sure we keep track of our schedules and things. I think at least one person will get lost and left behind at some point.

How have you been preparing for the performance during the trip?

I have not been doing a single thing to get ready.

Luke Choi, member of the CHS Philharmonic Orchestra and freshman

What are you most looking forward to on the trip?

I’m looking forward to hanging out with friends while visiting Germany and Austria. I learned a lot about Germany and Austria in my history class so I’m really excited to visit and make connections to what I’ve learned and share them with my classmates and especially my teacher, Mr. Brunette. I’m really excited to be able to have this experience with my friends in orchestra, and I just know I’ll be telling them about all the fun facts that I’ve learned from Mr. Brunette throughout the entire trip.

Overall, how are you feeling about the trip?

I feel excited because this is my first school overnight trip for more than a day, and it’s purely for fun, which is a big change from school and academics.

What do you think will be challenging about the trip?

I think traveling itself will be challenging because even though it will be really fun, walking around all day and visiting so many places would be exhausting. Coming back to school will also be challenging because of the time change and everything.

How have you been preparing for the performance during the trip?

We haven’t gotten the music for the performance yet, but I’m planning on practicing a lot to make the performance the best it could be because I think it’s really cool to be given this opportunity and we’re performing at lots of cool venues, so I want to make the most of it.

Thomas Chen, director of CHS Orchestras

How far along is the planning process for the orchestra trip to Germany and Austria?

Well, the planning and process for all of our out-of-state trips start about a year in advance of the trip. So at this point, we’ve already announced it and we already have a starting price point for the trip, as well as a general outline of the itinerary. Some items on the itinerary will get moved around and some of it cannot be reserved so early, so we’ll start reserving that kind of thing and those event items as those things open up.

What are you most looking forward to for this trip?

I think I’m just looking forward to bringing our group out and performing and seeing places in Europe, in this case, Austria and Germany. But just being able to see other cultures and experience and see cultural landmarks is just going to be a really good experience, and playing in places and halls in Europe is going to be a fun experience with the kids.

What do you perceive to be challenges during the trip?

Definitely anything logistically related (will be a challenge). So at the moment, we’re looking at making sure we have enough chaperones to help with the trip and encouraging students to sign up and make deadlines. When we actually get there, actually, not even when we get there, even as we get ready to leave things, kids’ passports will be a challenge because it’s an international trip. Managing everything and flying with instruments internationally is all a hassle. Additionally making sure that the rental instruments for the really large instruments are set up properly because we rent them in Europe. Then, just moving kids from place to place as we’re there (is a challenge) in a country that, while many of them probably do speak some English, is primarily in a foreign language. Those are all of the biggest and scariest things for us as we think forward on that, but luckily we’re also working with a very respected travel company who will help guide us through a lot of those things.

Overall, how are you feeling about the trip?

I feel great. It’s gonna be fun. But again, like right now in the front of my mind are a lot of those challenges, but then once we get over those hurdles and we’re actually there, I think I’m gonna really enjoy it because it’s also my first time being in those areas as well, and I’m sure that’s the case for many of the students too.

Margaret Hite, associate director of CHS Orchestras

How far along is the planning process for the orchestra trip to Germany and Austria?

We’re working with the company Music Travel Consultants and they’re helping us with the planning process. We have a good idea of the itinerary for the trip. We’re still working out where and when our performances will be, what concerts we’ll be able to attend, flights, and hotels.

What is a rough itinerary for the trip?

Saturday, April 5th – Take coaches to Chicago and fly from Chicago to Vienna.

Sunday, April 6th – Guided walking tour of Vienna and check into the hotel.

Monday, April 7th – Visit Esterhazy Palace and the Haus der Musik; possibly attending a concert.

Tuesday, April 8th – Visit the State Opera House, the Mozarthaus Vienna, and the Schonbrunn Palace. We will perform in a location that is to be determined.

Wednesday, April 9th – Check out of the hotel in Vienna, visit Melk Abbey and the Hallein Salt Mines, check into a hotel in Salzburg, and enjoy a musical dinner.

Thursday, April 10th – Guided walking tour of Salzburg, visit the Fortress Hohensalzburg, and perform in a location that is to be determined.

Friday, April 11th – Check out of the hotel in Salzburg, visit Neuschwanstein Castle, check into a hotel in Munich.

Saturday, April 12th – Check out of the hotel, fly to Chicago and take coaches back to CHS.

What are you most looking forward to for this trip?

I’m really looking forward to sharing this experience with our students. The last time we traveled to Austria, we were able to perform in downtown Vienna at the Stephansdom (St. Stephen’s Cathedral). It was so special to be able to perform in such a historic spot for an audience that was mostly local music enthusiasts.

What do you perceive to be challenges during the trip?

There will always be complications when traveling with a large group of young people. It’s possible for us to run into minor issues, like instrument troubles, or more serious issues, like people getting sick. In general, we’ve been so lucky to have responsible students and parent chaperones helping make these trips a success.

Overall, how are you feeling about the trip?

Very excited; I anticipate a wonderful experience for all involved.





