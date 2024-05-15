As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods

  • THE CLASS OF 2024 SENIOR ISSUE IS OUT NOW: PICK UP A PRINT COPY NOW OUTSIDE C127!
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
A New Frontier in Space Travel
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Welcome to The Matrix
Welcome to “The Matrix”
Through the Caitlin Clark effect, discrepancy in coverage is still prominent
Through the “Caitlin Clark effect,” discrepancy in coverage is still prominent
Having assigned seats at concerts helps contribute to a more relaxed, happy atmosphere
Having assigned seats at concerts helps contribute to a more relaxed, happy atmosphere
Pit tickets enable a more immersive, involved concert experience
Pit tickets enable a more immersive, involved concert experience
Local artists should create work for Carmel’s roundabouts
Local artists should create work for Carmel’s roundabouts
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestreich addresses the service award recipients and retirees at the Clay Middle School auditorium. He said it is important to recognize and honor teachers who have spent a lot of time with the district and to have their families watch as well.
School board presents service awards, honors retirees, expands Intense Behavior Support Program space at Carmel Middle School
The Arts and Country Craft Fair presents a variety of home decor, artful apparel and gifts. The fair invited people to shop from local artists to support programs for veterans.
Arts and Country Craft Fair to support veterans through local art show
English teacher Tony Dunham shows off the present he got for Teacher Appreciation Week to his students. Dunham said, “It’s also really nice to get that recognition and appreciation at the end of the year where everyone is in their final push to show that the effort we put in paid off.
Students, teacher reflect on importance of teacher appreciation
Sophomore Ruby Cummings (left) and Panda Pasteries chef Lucy Wright (right) create a blood orange cardamom olive oil cake. The cake was topped with dark chocolate ganache and walnut praline.
Q&A with Chaya Reich about Cheftacular
Max Dorsch, Gender and Sexuality (GSA) vice president and junior, presents in front of the GSA. He said, “Next year, I’m most excited just to see the new faces of people coming into the club. I’m excited to introduce the club to the incoming freshman and know that there are queer kids that will feel safe coming into the school, hopefully with the presence of this club.”
Gender and Sexuality Alliance to transition roles, prepare for new school year
The Carmel High School Speech & Debate team discuss American politics and government at a meeting on April 20. Junior Maxwell Goatee said “Voting is an essential part of American democracy and needs to be pushed more for the youth.”
Students bring up youth voting, a decrease shown overall
Statistics and Mathematics teacher Matthew Wernke passes out an experiment paper during his AP statistics/AP research block class on April 26. “Mathematics is not just about numbers; its a tool that empowers critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making in various aspects of life,” Wernke said.
Math teachers work to make subject more relatable, overcome stigma
Sophomore Naaman Duckworth’s father stationed in Kuwait with other military members. “My dad joined the army later in his life at the age of 39 as a chaplain,” Duckworth said. “He spent nine months in Kuwait in 2019 and left shortly after that, totaling over six years as a chaplain in the army national guard.” (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)
Students, military recruiter reflect on difficulties of family connection while being a part of a military family
Sophomore Daphne Uche-Ejekwu (right) tries to pick up her sister, Abbie Uche-Ejekwu (left) on April 4th. “I would miss going to school with (Daphne) when I go to college next year,” said Abbie.
Students, counselor reflect on having strong college relationships
Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee prepares her students for the AP Chinese exam on May 9.
Chinese language day April 20: Bilingual students, Chinese teacher discuss importance of retaining fluency in native languages
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice. (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early
Men’s track and field to compete against North Central on May 1
Senior Kevin Russo wipes off the oil from his bowling ball after throwing it. Russo said, “Wiping off the ball after every time you throw it is essential to consistency when bowling. If you do not wipe the ball, there could be residual oil, which can affect how the ball reacts when it goes down the lane. I always clean my balls in order to have a consistent reaction and always get a strike.”
Bowling Practice Photo Gallery
Andrew Fuller talks to his team during a timeout on April 23. Fuller said he used to play at Carmel High School when he was younger.
Q&A Head Coach of The Men’s Volleyball Team Andrew Fuller Talks About His Views
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violinist on Cinderella experience
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violinist on “Cinderella” experience
Junior Isaiah Henderson as Prince Topher and senior Gabi Bradley as Cinderella get married on stage on May 10. The show was Rodgers and Hammersteins adaptation of the classic story and ran from May 9 to 11.
“Cinderella” Photo Gallery
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods
As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods
Sophomore Jasmine Choi picks food to buy in the Main Cafeteria. Choi bought lunch regularly throughout the year.
In light of World Day for Cultural Diversity on May 21, students share that their experiences with international palettes at CHS
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Review: If We Were Villains should be considered the penultimate dark academia book [MUSE]
Review: “If We Were Villains” should be considered the penultimate dark academia book [MUSE]
Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]
Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]
Chelsea Meng on her Instagram-run bracelet shop [Biz Buzz]
Chelsea Meng on her Instagram-run bracelet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 8
Connections: May 8
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: May 7
Wordle: May 6
Wordle: May 6
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 8
Connections: May 8
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: February 14
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

3
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

4
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

5
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

More in STUDENT LIFE
Sophomore Jasmine Choi picks food to buy in the Main Cafeteria. Choi bought lunch regularly throughout the year.
In light of World Day for Cultural Diversity on May 21, students share that their experiences with international palettes at CHS
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students

As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods

Ella Guo
May 15, 2024

Many students in CHS maintain different levels of connection with their culture, and in light of Cultural Diversity Day, a day celebrated annually on May 21 in celebration of world diversity, international students find that using food is a way to connect with their roots.

Sophomore Novak Golubovic said he uses food to assimilate with his Serbian background. While Golubovic was born in America, Golubovic said the cultural food he eats is still significant as each dish can bring a special memory for him.

“Normally I go to Serbia every summer; I’m really close with my family, but I wish I called them more. But whenever I visit, we spend like a month or two in Serbia over the summer,” he said. “My grandma feeds me a lot there and my mom makes [Serbian] food at home, so I have a lot of experience with these cultural dishes. My favorite is probably sarma, which is a cabbage dish that my mom makes often, and we have it a lot in Serbia.”

Golubovic said his favorite part of the food in Serbian culture is the environment that friends and family have. He said creating food with care and passion is one of the key components to creating good dishes.

“I definitely miss a lot of the food in Serbia which, I guess like, I think like obviously the food is good, but it’s mostly just the environment about being around people that care about you,” Golubovic said. “In Serbian culture, food is not necessarily about the flavor, but it’s kind of like the time you spend; a lot of people spend time, not just eating the food or setting up the table, they also spend a lot of the time making the food. It’s a lot of backbreaking, but there’s a lot of love and passion that you put into the food to make it. 

“It’s also not just the ingredients or the spices that make Serbian food Serbian culture,” he added. “Making food [in Serbian culture] is a true family environment, we’re able to appreciate our own culture and there’s a lot of recipes that are passed down from family to family which becomes like a tradition for Serbians.”

Golubovic also said Serbians have many dining habits, and like sophomore Jasmine Choi, Golubovic eats Serbian food mainly for dinner. His parents normally make their recipes passed down from his grandmother in Serbia. 

“Part of Serbian dining habits turn on when I make food at home [in America]. There’s a lot of food here that obviously, you have to make with your family. Every babushka is big on making food, and luckily my mom loves to cook so that’s good,” he said. “I usually eat Serbian food over the weekend when my family has more time to make it.”

Sophomore Jasmine Choi said that dining habits were also a reflection of her culture. 

“In Korea, respect is a big part of our culture. When Koreans eat, we usually have to wait for older people to eat first, and I can’t leave the dinner table before everyone finishes eating,” she said. “I feel like when eating, my culture really shows.”

CHS culinary instructor Chef Nick Carter said he enjoys when students bring in a part of their identity when interacting with food. While in his classes students often learn classical cuisine, Carter said they also explore ethnic cuisine from time to time. 

“In the principles class we make more of what’s considered ‘classical cuisine’, which has more of the classical European bent to it,” he said. 

“Because our classes are geared more traditionally, we cover a lot of the traditional sauces, stock and things like that along with dishes that focus on some of that more traditional french-focused ‘classical’ because that’s what the class is,” he added. “When I can, I enjoy trying to include other things where we can show some other ethnic cuisine just because it’s really good food and it provides an opportunity [for] those who are not from a euro-centric ethnic background to find familiarity in the food we make.”

Carter said despite the smaller amount of diverse dishes made in the classroom, he still had the resources for plenty of cultural dishes.

Abigail Lee

“Most of our cooking equipment is pretty standard regardless of culture, but we do have a few bamboo steamers when we start looking into doing some things with an Asian twist,” he said. “I think we also have a couple of woks tucked around somewhere; they’re not great, but we still use them. We do have, on occasion, as part of the region on foreign foods, we used to do sushi rolling too.

“While we go through a lot of the basic kind of onion, celery, carrots, bell peppers, milk, cream and butter, we also have some recipes that involve cajun seasoning, but in general I have a spice cabinet that has a pretty rich range of spices,” he added. “This cabinet includes unusual ingredients because we recently did some different cultural cuisines; we have some black cardamom, Chinese five spice powder, star anise and some other things like that. We have a healthy spice cabinet with a healthy array of things in it.” 

Junior Aneesha Singh said spices made up a lot of Indian dishes, which is due to the country’s large variety of spices. She said a wide range of spices can be found in her household, which is a way that her dining habits allow for her to feel more connected to her ethnic background.

“We always have a lot of spices in our kitchen,” she said. “There’s different kinds of lentils, like red, yellow, orange lentils and this other thing of lentil that we have. You can also make Dal with spinach too and that’s pretty good. Spices such as garam masala, turmeric, salt, pepper, fennel seeds and cinnamon to list a few things can be found in our kitchen when we make food.”

In Carter’s class, students partake in a final that requires them to create a dish at home. He said he enjoys when students who are not often assimilated with American culture take the opportunity to explore their background with their families. 

“I remember I had a student whose family came from Korea; her mom grew up there, and she’s Korean ethnically, but grew up in America. She used the final as an opportunity to learn some recipes from her mom and get in touch with her Korean heritage,” Carter said. “One kid decided that he wanted to make his grandma’s Italian meatballs. I love when students do use the opportunity, because food is such a great way to connect [to our roots], and for so many cultural traditions around the world, food is a way to tie everything together.”

Carter said he encourages students to use cooking as a tool to bring themselves closer to their cultures. 

“I would absolutely encourage kids to cook more at home. My grandmother was an amazing cook and I didn’t get as much of an opportunity to learn from her since I started my cooking career later on,” he said. “Since we have these sorts of courses in CHS, I would encourage students who have a cultural background that’s different from the normal Midwestern-Eurocentric type to cook more. Cooking can bring more intimacy with your culture and it’s a fun experience as well.

“Especially in families where food is such a culturally important piece, if kids have the opportunity to learn things from their grandparents or parents to be able to keep those recipes alive, we should be learning more,” he added. “Food is not just sustenance, it’s not just a thing to keep going, [food] can be such a strong emotional tie because you have the memories [behind it]… you can have that really strong nostalgic feeling that can help you hold onto your cultural or family identity or whatever it is,” Carter said.

As Carter described, Choi said when she feels homesick, her friends often send her pictures of food. 

“Whenever my friends send me pictures of their food, I can almost taste it through the phone and it makes me feel like I’m back in Korea again,” she said. “It’s not just the stalls after cram school, there was also this one time where school ended early in Korea and [my friends and I] went out to get tteokbokki. I think a big reason why I miss the food in Korea is because of my memories. That’s why I really enjoy Korean food at home.”

Carter said students who live in Carmel have access to a wide variety of groceries and restaurants that serve foods they may see in their culture. 

“There’s quite a bit of Mediterranean food in here, if you go three blocks from the school, there’s three Mediterranean restaurants in one block. I think we have a pretty good selection of Indian restaurants in the middle area, and I think we have a pretty good selection of a variety of Asian restaurants in the middle area,” he said. “We do have fairly diverse cuisine in Carmel. One of the things that some people say is that Carmel isn’t very diverse, and while our diversity doesn’t look like what some people imagine diversity look like, it still includes a lot of people from a variety of places.”

Golubovic said his family often shops from multi-ethnic grocery stores.

“Normally we go to Aldi‘s, but a casual place for international foods is Saraga because there’s a Mediterranean section. That’s where we find our Serbian foods, I mean that’s a lot of stuff like Najlepse zelje, which is this really crunchy chocolate that’s really good. There’s a lot of stuff that we go there for that’s normally comfort food.”

Cafeteria manager Geneaster Ortiz said she observed a rise in culturally diverse foods at Carmel. While the sale of comfort foods such as pasta are popular at CHS, Ortiz said she hopes one day she would be able to bring more culturally diverse foods to CHS.

“I think the cultural diversity within our food is growing. Since I moved here in 2006, there were not a lot of African-American [restaurants], but now I see more and more of these types of foods. I think cultural diversity is increasing, not by much, but it still is,” she said. “I think we could start to approach more culturally diverse food [at CHS], but that just depends on the number of sales that we make.

“I think eventually, if there is enough desire, we could start moving in a more culturally diverse direction. If they ask for something and the numbers are going up, then maybe we will bring that menu item into the actual menu,” she added. “If you think we should have something, and if I think they can produce it, we can try it, taste it and just see.”

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *