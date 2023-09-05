Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]

If I had to use three words to describe this drama, they would be soft, fluffy and heartwarming. “When I Fly Towards You” follows cheerful high schooler Su Zaizai and Zhang Lurang, the cold and exceptionally skilled student. This coming-of-age drama tells a heartwarming story about a group of students who are brimming with energy, love and dreams.

Although there are a multitude of dramas just like this, this drama hits me differently. From the story plot, characters, visual effects, casting, down to the soundtracks, this C-drama makes me feel more at home.

The simplicity and purity of the relationship between Su Zaizai and Zhang Lurang make the series outstanding. The development of their relationship was neither rushed nor too slow. Their growth from strangers to friends to lovers felt so natural and real. The highlight of their relationship is that there are no major misunderstandings or major fights over meaningless topics. The drama was also entertaining and wholesome, and it manages to be those things without the characters leaning too much toward being cheesy, cliché, or cringe-inducing.

Additionally, the strong bond of the friend group in the drama was adorable. Their friends are so goofy yet so pure; they would help each other at every turn, but also not hesitate to stand by your side in times of crisis. It was relaxing to watch students have fun with their friends even in a stressful academic environment.

As I watched the drama, the entire narrative created a cozy and nostalgic atmosphere throughout every single episode. There were many moments that stood out to me–the doomsday scene, the music festival scene, the beach scene and more. These instances triggered a sense of reminiscence, causing me to reflect on the path my own youth has taken. Have I experienced the same things as they have? Have I grasped the essence of my youth so far? Whether my response is a yes or a no, one thing remains unequivocal: this drama comforted me. The relationships portrayed within–whether familial, platonic, or romantic–have encouraged me to appreciate life in its glorious form.