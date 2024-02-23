HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)

HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)

For sophomore Joseph “Joe” Kim, his relationship with his family significantly influences his belief system. Kim said his family traditions and environment have notably influenced his views of society. “I’m really close with my family. I tell (them) a lot…

Q&A with sophomore Rachel Zhou and junior Grace Nie about ice skating, competing

Grace Nie (Junior) What made you start ice skating? I started skating back when I lived in China, I think I was around 7 to 8. It wasn’t serious or anything but I would just go to the rink and…