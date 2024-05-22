Review: “Challengers” does it all [MUSE]

In June of 2023, the first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” was released. The trailer alone instantly captured the attention of the entire internet. Movie lovers, pop culture enjoyers and theater kids everywhere all came together in anticipation of this film. Almost a year later, it’s officially been decided— “Challengers” is the movie of this summer.

A star-studded film, “Challengers” draws you in instantaneously. The cast includes Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, playing Tashi Duncan, Art Donaldson and Patrick Zweig respectively. Tashi is an ex-tennis player who coaches her husband, Art, who happens to be Patrick’s childhood best friend and doubles partner. And of course, because it wasn’t messy enough, Patrick and Tashi are exes, and they dated first. By some twist of fate, after several years of icy silence and no communication, Patrick and Art find themselves facing off in the final round at the New Rochelle Challenger (a lower-league professional tournament). This unforeseen reunion forces the three to reconsider their relationship and history, bringing up painful memories and deep regrets.

In her first major leading role, Zendaya is absolutely remarkable. The sheer intensity she brings to her role as Tashi captures entire audiences with her first appearance. Tashi is a deeply complicated character, who truly just loves tennis. As much as she seems to capture the hearts of Patrick and Art, the only thing that has ever truly captured her heart is tennis. The injury that ends her career takes away her one true love, leaving her with no choice but to experience that love vicariously through Art. Zendaya uncovers Tashi’s layers so expertly; she forces you to sympathize with her but refuses to shy away from her obvious flaws. She is unapologetically ambitious, completely aware of her allure, yet painstakingly human. Zendaya’s performance is both subtle and bold—oftentimes the mere raise of her eyebrows can convey all of Tashi’s emotions, the same way her celebratory yells tell a story of their own.

Faist and O’Connor deliver impeccable supporting performances as well. Patrick and Art share an aggravatingly confusing relationship, perfectly accentuated by O’Connor and Faist. The two know how to blur the lines just enough to hint at something more, but they also know how to keep their looks and words pointed in a different direction entirely. The relationship O’Connor and Faist create intertwines itself with the story Zendaya is telling about Tashi, and where these three actors come together is where the magic of the movie really shines through.

These three performances are astounding individually, and their culmination creates an intensely captivating story. The dynamic the three create leaves audiences with so much to chew on. Did Art love Tashi? Did Patrick? Did Tashi love either of them? Both? What if the relationships are just allegories for something else? Director Luca Guadagnino forces you to leave the theater confused, no matter how much you just want to know what it all means.

Guadagnino’s direction is equally as impressive. Each frame, each line of dialogue, even the scoring, is deliberate. There’s meaning behind every moment in the movie, and you don’t have to be a seasoned film critic to notice. Sitting in a nearly empty theater at 9 P.M. on a Sunday, even I could decipher the meaning behind the camera angling, or Patrick’s facial expressions. Guadagnino evidently puts considerable time and consideration into every facet of moviemaking. He ropes you in from all directions, and you don’t even want to be cut free.

Every part of “Challengers” keeps you invested. This movie forces you to stay in your seat with your eyes glued to the screen, no matter how badly you need to use the restroom, or how far your spilled drink has spread across your shirt, or how much you want to look up the name of a song or an actor. It is utterly mesmerizing and simply brilliant. The storytelling is so complex. Guadagnino creates this wily, intertangled relationship that presents itself as the center of the movie. However, he forces you to take a step back, and that’s when you realize that the real center, the beating heart of the movie, is tennis. Regardless of how much or how little you know about tennis, this revelation adds an entirely new layer to the movie’s meaning. An entirely new conversation to have. An entirely new question to discuss.

Above all, “Challengers” is unforgettable. Days after seeing the movie, you’ll still remember that one bead of sweat, that one Loewe T-shirt, that one over-the-net hug. I know for a fact that as soon as “Challengers” is added to a streaming platform, I will be running to rewatch it.

