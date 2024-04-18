Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Welcome to The Matrix
Welcome to “The Matrix”
Making HER-Story
Making HER-Story
Standing Together
Standing Together
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
April 2024 Interactive News Briefs
April 2024 Interactive News Briefs
Students, teachers share plans for the total solar eclipse on April 8, reasons for excitement surrounding the event
Students, teachers share plans for the total solar eclipse on April 8, reasons for excitement surrounding the event
Science department will phase out AP Chemistry placement test
GKOM council member Zack Sears views the presentation for the upcoming meeting. According to Sears, different members of the GKOM council are assigned topics to create presentations over.
GKOM continues planning for next year, prepare for final meeting with freshmen
Joseph Broman, Mu Alpha Theta sponsor, grades tests for his honors precalculus/trigonometry class. Broman said, “I’m retiring from the Math Club next year and I’m just going to do Mu Alpha Theta so I can focus on that one and we can do more [speaker series] first semester.”
Mu Alpha Theta continues to host speaker series
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so Im still quite busy, said Jia. 
Female students, vice principal share experiences with gender, feminism stereotypes in male-dominated activities
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Junior Mason Buysee reads a recent news article for a school project. There needs to be a better way to combat false information. A habit Ive formed is cross referencing information, whether thats information from the news or from sources for schoolwork. Its a good skill to have in the long run, said Buysee.
Students battle false information on social media
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
Sriyesh Sirineni, track and field runner and junior, runs in the HSR finals at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early June.
Men’s track and field to compete against Noblesville and Westfield on April 15
Berit Van Beynen, North Central Indiana Sand Volleyball Club club volleyball player and junior, competes in the Nike Mideast Qualifiers tournament on March 17. Van Beynen said, in the past, players have ignored rule changes like the double-touch rule, and that she thinks that will happen to this new rule as well. “There was another rule where they tried to make doubling with setting legal, but it sort of turned into, ‘Who cares this isnt how volleyball is supposed to be played,’ and it was boycotted, which I believe is going to happen with this rule too. (Submitted Photo: Berit Van Beynen)
Volleyball players discuss the new NCAA double touch rule
Freshman Aiden Dickinson plays in varsity game against Fishers on Jan. 27. Carmel won 54 to 46. When asked about his favorite part of the season, Dickinson said, I would say when we went on a stretch, we went 7-1, winning seven games in a row.
Athlete Spotlight: Aiden Dickinson plays on varsity as a freshman
Q&A with students, teacher about upcoming NCAA March Madness tournament
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Ani-Mania!
Ani-Mania!
Varsity Valorant and Junior Shane Phillips loads into Valorant. The toxicity ingame is just something you have to expect to deal with, he said.
With increase of negativity online due to anonymity, students, teacher, weigh limiting free speech online for toxicity
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
Gabi Bradley, Ambassadors member and senior, performs during the Ambassadors set, “Just Around the Riverbend.” The Ambassadors performed last in “An Evening of Show Choir.”
An Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Shamrock Season
Shamrock Season
Senior Nicolas Torre-Teramoto gives a speech in Japanese to welcome students from Japan in the Main Cafeteria. Torre-Teramoto participated in the Japanese foreign exchange program over the summer.
Students, teachers, Seikyo Gakuen students discuss impact of studying abroad
Sophomore Hannah Sevening, looks at herself through the mirror in the bathroom on Nov. 17. Sevening says that she feels that her red hair is a big part of her personality and who she really is however, it shouldn’t be the only thing that people think of her.
Students, staff, discuss red hair discrimination in light of Good Hair Day on Mar. 26
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]
Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 17
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 16
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Wordle: April 12
Wordle: April 12
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: March 28
Connections: March 28
Connections: March 25
Connections: March 25
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: January 19
Crossword: January 19
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 15
Mini Crossword: March 15
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 17
Word Search: March 17
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

3
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

4
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

5
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

More in BLOGS
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
More in MUSE
Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]
Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]
Review: “One Day” broke me for the second time, but this time it hurt worse [MUSE]
Review: “One Day” broke me for the second time, but this time it hurt worse [MUSE]

Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]

Emma Hu
April 18, 2024
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]

I cry a lot, especially at movies. I have cried watching “Mamma Mia”, I have cried watching “Interstellar”, I have even cried watching “Zootopia”. That being said, it has been a while since a movie has left me utterly devastated (the way that all the best movies leave you utterly devastated). “The Iron Claw” changed that. 

Admittedly, “The Iron Claw” does not seem like a movie for everyone. As a biopic on the infamous wrestling Von Erich family, it presents itself as a sports movie for sports people and, you know, other sorts who actually understand that kind of content. As someone who is definitely not a sports person and someone whose only source of knowledge on wrestling comes from the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” movies, I was pretty hesitant to watch this. I am, however, extremely glad I did. 

“The Iron Claw” follows brothers Kevin, Kerry, David, and Mike Von Erich on their quests for various wrestling titles under the brutally stern guidance of their father, Jack. The brothers ride all kinds of highs and lows; there are wins, there are losses, there are weddings, there are children, there are accidents, there are suicides. What makes the family infamous? The “curse” they supposedly have. Their family legacy is marked by triumph in the ring, but tragedy outside of it. As the tragedies keep piling on top of each other, the brothers are forced to make difficult decisions, some of which end up being fatal. 

What first drew me to “The Iron Claw” was the cast. I hadn’t seen a Zac Efron movie since “High School Musical” or maybe “The Lorax”, and honestly, I was curious to see how he’d changed. Aside from the atrocious spray tan and the Dora-style bowl cut, it’s safe to say he has had quite the journey since his Disney days. Efron’s acting talent is on full display throughout the entire movie. He flawlessly portrays the real Von Erich’s strength and commitment, to both wrestling and his family. In every scene, whether it’s with his brothers, his wife (Lily James as Pam Adkisson), or his sons, Efron delivers a powerfully versatile performance, usurping any premonitions I had about his acting ability beyond singing, dancing, or playing basketball. As he fights in grief-fueled rages or simply struggles to get through daily life, Efron brings a uniquely raw performance to the table that is utterly unforgettable. 

However, Efron’s is not the only standout performance in the film. Stanley Simons’ rendering of the second youngest Von Erich brother, Mike is one that steals the scene every time he shows up. There is something so evocative about the way Simons plays Mike. He truly does Mike Von Erich justice, perfectly characterizing his loss of innocence and tainted sense of obligation to his father, his family, and the sport of wrestling. Each facet of his character has so much depth, regardless of the initial implications of Mike’s irrelevance. Simons brings the best qualities of Mike to life as he follows the indelibly tragic arc of his life. He may have had the least time in the ring, but Simons’ Mike Von Erich has and will continue to haunt me. 

Furthermore, both White and Dickinson give heartwrenching performances of their own. Both Kerry and David Von Erich have complex psyches that White and Dickinson undoubtedly worked hard to perfect. The way White is able to denote Kerry’s mental deterioration amidst the different crises that just seem to keep happening to him so skillfully is truly admirable. White’s dedication to his role and Kerry’s legacy is extremely evident in each scene that he’s in. Similarly, Dickinson makes the most of his limited screen time, giving every audience a clear look into David Von Erich’s life. Dickinson is able to bring all of David’s charisma and talent to life in a way that has never been seen before. Before watching “The Iron Claw”, I had never heard of Dickinson, but in retrospect, he has undeniably made a lasting impression on me and anybody who watched the movie. 

Ultimately, the stellar performances given by all of the cast members come together to reveal the deepest themes of the film. The expert portrayals by Efron, Simons, White, and Dickinson weave together, revealing a beautiful patchwork of what it means to be a brother. 

While “The Iron Claw” did not seem to capture the attention of the Academy, it surely captivated audiences all over the world. This movie truly does it all, and I cannot say enough about it. I was happy, and then I was sad, and then I was angry, and then I was sad again. I was sad for a lot of this movie, but I was sad in a good way. I was touched. “The Iron Claw” truly takes a perspective on brotherhood like no other, and it will live in my mind (that way) forever. 

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *