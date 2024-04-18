Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]

I cry a lot, especially at movies. I have cried watching “Mamma Mia”, I have cried watching “Interstellar”, I have even cried watching “Zootopia”. That being said, it has been a while since a movie has left me utterly devastated (the way that all the best movies leave you utterly devastated). “The Iron Claw” changed that.

Admittedly, “The Iron Claw” does not seem like a movie for everyone. As a biopic on the infamous wrestling Von Erich family, it presents itself as a sports movie for sports people and, you know, other sorts who actually understand that kind of content. As someone who is definitely not a sports person and someone whose only source of knowledge on wrestling comes from the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” movies, I was pretty hesitant to watch this. I am, however, extremely glad I did.

“The Iron Claw” follows brothers Kevin, Kerry, David, and Mike Von Erich on their quests for various wrestling titles under the brutally stern guidance of their father, Jack. The brothers ride all kinds of highs and lows; there are wins, there are losses, there are weddings, there are children, there are accidents, there are suicides. What makes the family infamous? The “curse” they supposedly have. Their family legacy is marked by triumph in the ring, but tragedy outside of it. As the tragedies keep piling on top of each other, the brothers are forced to make difficult decisions, some of which end up being fatal.

What first drew me to “The Iron Claw” was the cast. I hadn’t seen a Zac Efron movie since “High School Musical” or maybe “The Lorax”, and honestly, I was curious to see how he’d changed. Aside from the atrocious spray tan and the Dora-style bowl cut, it’s safe to say he has had quite the journey since his Disney days. Efron’s acting talent is on full display throughout the entire movie. He flawlessly portrays the real Von Erich’s strength and commitment, to both wrestling and his family. In every scene, whether it’s with his brothers, his wife (Lily James as Pam Adkisson), or his sons, Efron delivers a powerfully versatile performance, usurping any premonitions I had about his acting ability beyond singing, dancing, or playing basketball. As he fights in grief-fueled rages or simply struggles to get through daily life, Efron brings a uniquely raw performance to the table that is utterly unforgettable.

However, Efron’s is not the only standout performance in the film. Stanley Simons’ rendering of the second youngest Von Erich brother, Mike is one that steals the scene every time he shows up. There is something so evocative about the way Simons plays Mike. He truly does Mike Von Erich justice, perfectly characterizing his loss of innocence and tainted sense of obligation to his father, his family, and the sport of wrestling. Each facet of his character has so much depth, regardless of the initial implications of Mike’s irrelevance. Simons brings the best qualities of Mike to life as he follows the indelibly tragic arc of his life. He may have had the least time in the ring, but Simons’ Mike Von Erich has and will continue to haunt me.

Furthermore, both White and Dickinson give heartwrenching performances of their own. Both Kerry and David Von Erich have complex psyches that White and Dickinson undoubtedly worked hard to perfect. The way White is able to denote Kerry’s mental deterioration amidst the different crises that just seem to keep happening to him so skillfully is truly admirable. White’s dedication to his role and Kerry’s legacy is extremely evident in each scene that he’s in. Similarly, Dickinson makes the most of his limited screen time, giving every audience a clear look into David Von Erich’s life. Dickinson is able to bring all of David’s charisma and talent to life in a way that has never been seen before. Before watching “The Iron Claw”, I had never heard of Dickinson, but in retrospect, he has undeniably made a lasting impression on me and anybody who watched the movie.

Ultimately, the stellar performances given by all of the cast members come together to reveal the deepest themes of the film. The expert portrayals by Efron, Simons, White, and Dickinson weave together, revealing a beautiful patchwork of what it means to be a brother.

While “The Iron Claw” did not seem to capture the attention of the Academy, it surely captivated audiences all over the world. This movie truly does it all, and I cannot say enough about it. I was happy, and then I was sad, and then I was angry, and then I was sad again. I was sad for a lot of this movie, but I was sad in a good way. I was touched. “The Iron Claw” truly takes a perspective on brotherhood like no other, and it will live in my mind (that way) forever.

