CHS Assessments and Cultivating Experiences (A.C.E.) schedule’s impact on library

The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) is a popular after-school stop for many CHS students due to its proximity to this school. However, the number of students using the library prior to 4:05 p.m. increases drastically during Assessments & Culminating Experiences (ACE) week. According to the CHS website, ACEs are “required in-person, end-of-term assessments or culminating experiences such as presentations, projects, exit conferences, passion projects, Genius Hours, unique laboratory activities, etc.” Additionally, students are not required to be on campus prior to the start of ACE at 12:50 p.m. Preparation & Intervention (P&I) Time, is from 9:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. when students can prepare for their ACE on or off-campus. Many CHS students chose to spend P&I Time at the CCPL.

According to junior Ethan Wu, he goes to the library usually three days a week during the school year and goes more frequently in anticipation of ACE week.

Jamie Beckman, CCPL Teen Services Department Manager, said via email, “ I am not sure what the average door count at the library is, but the door count during last December’s ACE Days between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. averaged between 1800 to 2000 people.”

Wu said, “There is definitely a lot more noise in the CCPL during ACE week, with so many people it’s bound to happen…One time, someone told a funny story and we were laughing a bit too loud, and we were asked to quiet down a bit.”

Sophomore Catrina Hensley said, “ I mostly notice (noise) in the teen section because a lot of times when I go there, it’s after school and there’s a lot of kids also from school there. Usually because of that, I go to the rooms on the second floor.”

Beckman said, “Most of the feedback we receive from other patrons during ACE Days is positive. Many patrons have told us that they are glad to see students studying and using the library. We do have some patrons complain about the noise, so we do designate Meeting Room B as the “Quiet Room” for both teens and adults.”

Additionally, Beckman said patrons have mentioned that it can be hard to find a place to sit during ACE Days.

To combat that issue, Hensley said, “I usually use the study rooms where I can book one and go in and study quietly.”

Another activity that increases in frequency during ACE week is food deliveries or food consumption in the library.

Beckman said, “Teens should be prepared to make sure all their trash is in a garbage can before they leave, especially if they have brought food into the library.”

Wu said, “Whenever we order food, we always make sure to clean up and not leave a mess, and sometimes it can be rowdy but we always make sure to stay somewhat low volume.”

According to Beckman, other measures the CCPL takes during ACE week include more staff in the mornings to monitor the hallways, the community room and meeting rooms.

Beckman said, “They also float throughout the building. The library also hires more security officers to help keep people safe in the parking garage and parking lots.”

Additionally, Beckman said, “This spring, the library is also going to have staff from CHS to help monitor the building in the mornings.”

According to Wu, the library is a great academic resource as well as a space for social gatherings. Wu said, “It’s always an enjoyable time at the library, a lot of times (my friends and I) get food before rehearsal, or just talk to each other and catch up on stuff going on in our lives.”

Beckman said, “Library staff know that ACE Days will be very busy, but after going through several sets of ACE Days, library staff now feel more prepared. We also try to give our patrons a heads up about how busy the library will be through the library’s social media.”