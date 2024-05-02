Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3

Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.

The varsity men’s lacrosse team will play against Hamilton Southeastern High School on May 3 at 8 p.m.

Leo Prosser, lacrosse player and senior, said winning against Hamilton Southeastern would help put the team in a good position heading into Sectionals.

“(I hope to) win a very important (game against) an in-state rival to propel us into good standing before the playoffs,” Prosser said.

While Head Coach Keith Allen said he has high expectations for the team in Sectionals later this season, he hopes the team becomes more calculated offensively.

“We are working on being more patient in our offense,” Allen said. “We tend to be in a rush instead of probing the defense and figuring out how they are going to play.” By Ryan Sharp

