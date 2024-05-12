Carmel orchestra members to prepare for spring concert on May 14

The CHS orchestras will perform in their last concert of the year on May 14 at The Palladium. According to Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras, this concert is split into two performances, with three orchestras performing at 6 p.m., followed by another three performances at 7:30 p.m.

“Each of these ensembles will play one of the pieces that they performed at their Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Organizational Contest and one pop piece,” Hite said. “Symphony orchestra will perform an additional piece (that will feature) our concerto competition winner, senior Audrey Scull.

Scull said she has been working hard to prepare for the concert.

“I’m practicing a lot. It’s my first time playing with an orchestra, and it’s a big adjustment because you have to work together with so many other musicians. But rehearsals with the orchestra have been going well and it’s already beginning to come together,” she said.

In addition, Hite said the orchestra members are also using rehearsal time to prepare for the concert.

“All students are working hard during our class rehearsals. Philharmonic and Symphony Orchestra members continue to rehearse as full orchestras, (which include) students playing woodwinds, brass, and percussion instruments, after school and in the evening,” Hite said.

Despite feeling some nervousness about the performance, Scull said ultimately she feels well prepared and is excited to see it come together.

“I’ve been playing this piece for a really long time and I played it for my college auditions, so I know it really well,” Scull said. “I’m really nervous for the performance, but I’ve been going to The Palladium and seeing shows there for years and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be able to play on that stage.”