Philharmonic Orchestra members practice their pieces for the qualification performances for the ISSMA State Competition. Taylor Zhuang, member of Camerata Orchestra and sophomore, said orchestra rehearsals have become more challenging, but the challenge has been very helpful.

Philharmonic, Symphony orchestra members to prepare for ISSMA state qualifications

Members of the Philharmonic and Symphony Orchestras will attend qualifications for the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Competition from April 26-27.

According to Hite, this competition is the major focus until the spring concert.

“We’ve increased practice time both in and out of school for all orchestras, but especially in (the) Philharmonic and Symphony Orchestras,” Hite said. “We have student section leaders who help run sectionals with their peers during which they spend this time working on their orchestra repertoire.”

Taylor Zhuang, member of Camerata Orchestra and sophomore, said this increase in rehearsal time is necessary.

“Practicing more is always different, but I would say it’s necessary,” Zhuang said. “ISSMA is our main competition of the school year, so we always put more effort into rehearsals for it.”

Furthermore, Zhuang said increased rehearsal times are beneficial when it comes to participating in the actual competition.

“Without practicing more, we wouldn’t be able to perform nearly as well at our competitions,” she said. “Sometimes it can be difficult, but it pays off and we achieve more when we do it.” By Emma Hu