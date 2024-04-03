Female students, vice principal share experiences with gender, feminism stereotypes in male-dominated activities

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Welcome to The Matrix
Welcome to “The Matrix”
Making HER-Story
Making HER-Story
Standing Together
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Life of the Mardi
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
Banning TikTok will cause drawbacks in economy, disrupt small business success
Banning TikTok will cause drawbacks in economy, disrupt small business success
Staff Editorial: CHS can improve recognition of academic success
Staff Editorial: CHS can improve recognition of academic success
Consumers should stray from blindly partaking in influencer brands
Consumers should stray from blindly partaking in influencer brands
Good luck and bad luck are real phenomenons
Good luck and bad luck are real phenomenons
Science department will phase out AP Chemistry placement test
GKOM council member Zack Sears views the presentation for the upcoming meeting. According to Sears, different members of the GKOM council are assigned topics to create presentations over.
GKOM continues planning for next year, prepare for final meeting with freshmen
Joseph Broman, Mu Alpha Theta sponsor, grades tests for his honors precalculus/trigonometry class. Broman said, “I’m retiring from the Math Club next year and I’m just going to do Mu Alpha Theta so I can focus on that one and we can do more [speaker series] first semester.”
Mu Alpha Theta continues to host speaker series
CHS Computer Science Honors Society opens application for the 2024-2025 school year
South Asian students, club sponsor, discuss significance of Holi
South Asian students, club sponsor, discuss significance of Holi
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so Im still quite busy, said Jia. 
Female students, vice principal share experiences with gender, feminism stereotypes in male-dominated activities
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Junior Mason Buysee reads a recent news article for a school project. There needs to be a better way to combat false information. A habit Ive formed is cross referencing information, whether thats information from the news or from sources for schoolwork. Its a good skill to have in the long run, said Buysee.
Students battle false information on social media
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
Berit Van Beynen, North Central Indiana Sand Volleyball Club club volleyball player and junior, competes in the Nike Mideast Qualifiers tournament on March 17. Van Beynen said, in the past, players have ignored rule changes like the double-touch rule, and that she thinks that will happen to this new rule as well. “There was another rule where they tried to make doubling with setting legal, but it sort of turned into, ‘Who cares this isnt how volleyball is supposed to be played,’ and it was boycotted, which I believe is going to happen with this rule too. (Submitted Photo: Berit Van Beynen)
Volleyball players discuss the new NCAA double touch rule
Freshman Aiden Dickinson plays in varsity game against Fishers on Jan. 27. Carmel won 54 to 46. When asked about his favorite part of the season, Dickinson said, I would say when we went on a stretch, we went 7-1, winning seven games in a row.
Athlete Spotlight: Aiden Dickinson plays on varsity as a freshman
Q&A with students, teacher about upcoming NCAA March Madness tournament
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Junior Cole Terbush plays hockey for the Indy Fuel Academy. Terbush said he enjoys how being a student athlete keeps him busy. (Submitted Photo: Cole Terbush)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Cole Terbush balances hockey and ballet
Varsity Valorant and Junior Shane Phillips loads into Valorant. The toxicity ingame is just something you have to expect to deal with, he said.
With increase of negativity online due to anonymity, students, teacher, weigh limiting free speech online for toxicity
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
Gabi Bradley, Ambassadors member and senior, performs during the Ambassadors set, “Just Around the Riverbend.” The Ambassadors performed last in “An Evening of Show Choir.”
An Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Shamrock Season
Shamrock Season
The new “Kung Fu Panda 4” movie: a journey of growth, self-realization and adventure [opinion]
The new “Kung Fu Panda 4” movie: a journey of growth, self-realization and adventure [opinion]
Senior Nicolas Torre-Teramoto gives a speech in Japanese to welcome students from Japan in the Main Cafeteria. Torre-Teramoto participated in the Japanese foreign exchange program over the summer.
Students, teachers, Seikyo Gakuen students discuss impact of studying abroad
Sophomore Hannah Sevening, looks at herself through the mirror in the bathroom on Nov. 17. Sevening says that she feels that her red hair is a big part of her personality and who she really is however, it shouldn’t be the only thing that people think of her.
Students, staff, discuss red hair discrimination in light of Good Hair Day on Mar. 26
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]
Review: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” is the best book to read when you are in a time of change [MUSE]
Review: “One Day” broke me for the second time, but this time it hurt worse [MUSE]
Review: “One Day” broke me for the second time, but this time it hurt worse [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Wordle: March 28
Wordle: March 28
Connections: March 25
Connections: March 25
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: March 25
Connections: March 25
Connections: March 8
Connections: March 8
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: March 22
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

3
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

4
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

5
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

More in FEATURE
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
More in feature-top
READY TO REMINISCENCE: Seniors Sandra Yang (left) and Pragathi Arunkumar (right) discuss their plans to travel together during summer break on Nov 20th, 2023. “We really wanted to go on a senior trip this upcoming summer so we can make the most of our summer because it is very likely we will go to different colleges,” said Arunkumar.
Students, counselor discuss impact of high school friendships, staying in touch after graduation
Junior Tenise Machaya (left) studies during SRT. “Having a designated study period really helps with my time management and I try to use it as best as I can.”
Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students

Female students, vice principal share experiences with gender, feminism stereotypes in male-dominated activities

Pahal Sehgal and Avery Carlisle
April 3, 2024
Senior+Carolyn+Jia+reviews+scholarship+opportunities+during+her+release+period+on+Jan.+19th%2C+2024.+Although+college+application+season+is+over%2C+I+still+have+to+apply+for+scholarships+and+honors+programs%2C+so+Im+still+quite+busy%2C+said+Jia.%C2%A0%0A
Zoe Tu
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. “Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so I’m still quite busy,” said Jia. 

 Chloe de Leon, USA Rugby team member, former wrestler and senior, has a deep passion for and connection to the rugby and wrestling communities, playing in a more masculine-driven sport as a feminine-identifying individual. De Leon said the stereotypes against the feminist movement have imposed negativity onto the confidence of athlete identities as well as discouraging females from joining contact sports.

“Stereotypes about women or just feminists in general– they work to put women in a box. They are limiting and restrictive to a woman’s identity, which can diminish pride and hurt their confidence in themselves,”  de Leon said. “The idea that it’s unfitting, inappropriate, or ‘unladylike’ for a woman to take part in a physical contact sport promotes the thought that they are less valid as a woman for taking interest to begin with. This is harmful since it prevents women already in contact sports from being proud of who they are and what they work hard for, and could also scare away girls on the outside from trying this awesome sport that they could end up loving if they gave it a chance otherwise.“

De Leon said she sees this limiting mindset more often outside of the sports industry than within.

​​“From the outside of the rugby world is the only time I really experience unfair stereotypes towards women in male-dominated sports firsthand. I get a lot of, “You don’t seem like you’d play rugby” or “Isn’t that a dangerous sport?” from older people who aren’t used to the way society is becoming more open-minded towards non-gender-based sports involvements. While I know they grew up in a different world, the initial impact alone that person’s words had on me was enough to make me question my own identity a little bit. To people who engage in that sort of mindset, it doesn’t seem like I’d be interested in a contact-intense sport because I present myself as very feminine, but I do have a super high interest in rough competition. It’s definitely becoming more accepted and normalized in today’s society, and it makes me happy that the idea is spreading that even though I am very feminine in my expression, it does not have any implications on my performance as an athlete.“

Emma Hu

De Leon said as part of the first-ever U18s USA 7s team in rugby,  as well as the first-ever women’s wrestling team at this school, she has observed herself breaking boundaries society has set for her. 

“At first, it was a little bit awkward to start wrestling because I would train with the boy’s team as well as with the girls. But even after the first day when you get over the initial awkwardness, I felt welcomed as an athlete, as I wanted to train to be the best wrestler I could be just like anyone else in the room. Once people see that, it becomes hard for anyone on the team to not respect that. I’ve seen the girls’ wrestling program gain some more members over the years, and it makes me super happy to know that more girls can achieve the same level of comfort in the sport to work to be the best athletes they can be. Slowly we are dismantling the limiting stereotypes preventing women from feeling comfortable with being an athlete.”

De Leon said it is far easier to progress past societal boundaries through the aid and support of like-minded people. 

“It takes a little bit of work, effort, timing, and a good group of people to lead the charge of change, but from what I’ve seen, progress has been made, and it will continue to accommodate more and more women, which is awesome to see.”
 Likewise, senior and HOSA president Carolyn Jia said stereotypes regarding women contribute to a negative female perception in society. 

“All and any stereotypes that we see will always contribute to a negative perception of feminism in society because they are limiting. This leads to misunderstandings and resistance to feminist principles,” Jia said. “They also undermine efforts to address issues like gender-based discrimination and violence, because they distract from the core message of equality.” 

Jia said she feels these stereotypes can be harmful to people who identify as feminists and the movement itself. 

“I’ve encountered various feminist stereotypes that have impacted both me and others I know,” she said. “For example, there’s this misconception that feminists are ‘anti-men,’ which can be alienating for those who align with feminist principles but don’t fit this stereotype. I’ve seen others shy away from identifying as feminists because they’re scared to be labeled as ‘too radical’ or ‘too aggressive.’”

Jia is not alone. According to Pew Research Center, “A majority of Americans (64%) say feminism is empowering and 42% see it as inclusive. At the same time, 45% say it is polarizing and 30% say it’s outdated.” The author of the article claims the reasoning behind these various critiques of feminism is due to how men and women view it differently.

Moreover, Jia said several of the common stereotypes against feminism are unfitting. 

“I think feminist stereotypes are generally oversimplified and they’re often negative assumptions about individuals who identify as feminists or support gender equality,” she said. “Common examples are things like portraying feminists as man-haters, overly emotional or unattractive, which not only misrepresents feminist values, but also discourages meaningful conversations about gender equality.”

Similarly to Jia, de Leon sees these feminist stereotypes within the culture of her sports and life.

“It’s not apparent that I’m very (physically) strong exactly, but when you think of people that play rugby or wrestle, most people think of guys and masculine energy,” de Leon said. “I don’t really exude that. I feel like I’m pretty feminine. I like to dress feminine, I like to have my nails done, I like to have a lot of jewelry, I like having my long hair and I very much identify with the feminine part of me. But when you talk about stereotypes and having that masculine energy, I don’t really identify with that.”

In order to solve feminism and gender stereotypes, Jia said people have to be more aware of them in the first place, like de Leon is.

Jia said, “Individuals (should) resist internalizing or perpetuating feminist stereotypes by educating themselves about feminism, participating in critical discussions, and challenging their own bias and assumptions. It’s also important to listen to diverse perspectives and support initiatives that promote gender equality and inclusivity.”

In order for Vice Principal Amy Skeens-Benton to overcome these gender and feminism stereotypes within the workplace, she first had to learn from many women who did the same thing. 

“When I was a student at Carmel, there were no female principals. This was from kindergarten to high school graduation. It wasn’t until CCS had a female superintendent, Barbara Underwood, did we ever have a female principal at the secondary level. Underwood and Assistant Superintendent Libby Conner were strong, smart and I watched them make tough decisions that didn’t make everyone happy but were the right things to do,” Skeens-Benton said. “When I was given the opportunity to be a graduate school professor for my alma mater, it was because two women who knew my expertise and background in safety offered me the position. I had very strong females in my life that were leaders and provided me opportunities.”

Jia, on the other hand, said her role models for becoming a female leader have been shaped through the media. 

“I think the most important shapers of modern-day feminism are the media and popular culture, because it either perpetuates or challenges stereotypes,” Jia said. “For example, media representations of strong, independent female characters who defy traditional gender roles can challenge stereotypes, while negative portrayals of feminists as radical or extreme can reinforce stereotypes. Personally, I have observed position changes due to media in the perception of feminists, especially with the efforts of activists and advocates to challenge stereotypes. These social and online platforms have played a significant role in amplifying diverse feminist voices and promoting inclusive discussions, which ultimately inspired me to pursue leadership roles.” 

Ultimately, Skeens-Benton said women should uplift other women.

“I did not get my job because I was a woman. They weren’t looking for a female. But, because a woman was in the position to hire, it was possible. It is important for women to lift up other women,” Skeens-Benton said. 

Likewise, de Leon said young women should not let stereotypes get to them, and to stick with what they want to pursue. 

“At the end of the day, you really can’t let it get to you. You have to be strong enough to stick with what you want to do because it’s what you want to do,” she said. “Learn to be okay with your identity, love yourself, confide in yourself and respect yourself above all.” 



Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *