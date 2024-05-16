Phones+are+not+a+detriment+in+classrooms

The recent debate regarding the use of technology, specifically phones, in a classroom setting has sparked new legislation being passed in Indiana. Senate Bill 185 focuses on completely prohibiting the use of phones in the classroom. It was signed by Governor Eric Holcomb and will come into effect in the fall of the 2024-2025 school year.

To put it simply, this law is not the right course of action. While there are certainly some negatives to having phones in classrooms, it is imperative that the positive benefits be weighed in as well.

For example, without access to their phones, students can not communicate as easily with their family members. There is the possibility of there being an emergency family situation, which the student needs to be made aware of. If this law is put into place, it would stop students from being able to learn this news or be made aware of any sort of emergency happening at home.

Another reason why phones are not a detriment is that they can be used for learning purposes and experiences. In a new age of technology, the possibilities are endless. There have been multiple instances where students forget to charge their chromebooks or even bring them to school with them. A phone can be used to substitute for that, and the student doesn’t need to be excluded from the learning activity. Furthermore, educational games and activities can be accessed on phones which would be incredibly beneficial overall.

Ultimately, the argument that students will be distracted by their phones is true. However, at that point, if the teacher has asked them to put it away, then that is a choice that the student makes for themselves. Banning phones in the classroom for everyone is simply not the answer when there are multiple alternate possibilities to tackle this issue that the administration could enforce. The educational potential of phones and the possibility of an emergency occurring in a students home and family life far outweigh this argument. Phones are not a detriment in classrooms, rather a beneficial tool, with a realm of endless possibilities.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Ayaan Nadeem at [email protected].