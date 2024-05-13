Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violinist on “Cinderella” experience

Junior Isaiah Henderson, Prince Topher in “Cinderella”

Why did you get involved in the musical?

I decided to join the musical because I’ve always had a passion for music and theater. I’ve been in the school musical my freshman and sophomore years, so this was just a natural continuation of that.

What about the show are you most excited about?

I’m most excited to have a lead role because it will be my first lead role and I’ve always wanted to have that opportunity.

What is the hardest part of being the musical?

The hardest part of being in the musical is probably having the lead role. There’s a lot of responsibility and eyes on you, but it’s also a very creatively stimulating part because you get to do a lot and you’re responsible for what you bring to it. It’s also very hard to balance [the musical] with other things because I’m involved with a lot at school and having [rehearsals] along with AP exams has been crazy, but you kind of just have to think about what’s most important to you in the moment and do that.

Would you ever consider doing musical theater in the future?

As much as I love theater, my main passion is film, but I hope to keep music in my life in some way.

Junior Aayush Singh, violist in the pit orchestra

Why did you get involved in the musical?

I really like the musical “Cinderella” and I thought it would be really fun to be in the pit for it. Whenever I watched the musical before I always thought ‘Hey, the pit sounds really good,’ so when I had the chance to join in I was like, ‘Okay sure.’

What about the show are you most excited about?

“Stepsister’s Lament.” It’s the first song of the second act.

What is the hardest part of being the musical?

The hardest part is probably the counting, the rhythms are kind of hard to get; some of the melodies and some of the runs are the harder parts of the music.

Would you ever consider doing musical theater in the future?

Yeah, I think I’ll do it next year.