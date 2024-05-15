In light of World Day for Cultural Diversity on May 21, students share that their experiences with international palettes at CHS

  • THE CLASS OF 2024 SENIOR ISSUE IS OUT NOW: PICK UP A PRINT COPY NOW OUTSIDE C127!
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
A New Frontier in Space Travel
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Welcome to The Matrix
Welcome to “The Matrix”
Through the Caitlin Clark effect, discrepancy in coverage is still prominent
Through the “Caitlin Clark effect,” discrepancy in coverage is still prominent
Having assigned seats at concerts helps contribute to a more relaxed, happy atmosphere
Having assigned seats at concerts helps contribute to a more relaxed, happy atmosphere
Pit tickets enable a more immersive, involved concert experience
Pit tickets enable a more immersive, involved concert experience
Local artists should create work for Carmel’s roundabouts
Local artists should create work for Carmel’s roundabouts
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestreich addresses the service award recipients and retirees at the Clay Middle School auditorium. He said it is important to recognize and honor teachers who have spent a lot of time with the district and to have their families watch as well.
School board presents service awards, honors retirees, expands Intense Behavior Support Program space at Carmel Middle School
The Arts and Country Craft Fair presents a variety of home decor, artful apparel and gifts. The fair invited people to shop from local artists to support programs for veterans.
Arts and Country Craft Fair to support veterans through local art show
English teacher Tony Dunham shows off the present he got for Teacher Appreciation Week to his students. Dunham said, “It’s also really nice to get that recognition and appreciation at the end of the year where everyone is in their final push to show that the effort we put in paid off.
Students, teacher reflect on importance of teacher appreciation
Sophomore Ruby Cummings (left) and Panda Pasteries chef Lucy Wright (right) create a blood orange cardamom olive oil cake. The cake was topped with dark chocolate ganache and walnut praline.
Q&A with Chaya Reich about Cheftacular
Max Dorsch, Gender and Sexuality (GSA) vice president and junior, presents in front of the GSA. He said, “Next year, I’m most excited just to see the new faces of people coming into the club. I’m excited to introduce the club to the incoming freshman and know that there are queer kids that will feel safe coming into the school, hopefully with the presence of this club.”
Gender and Sexuality Alliance to transition roles, prepare for new school year
The Carmel High School Speech & Debate team discuss American politics and government at a meeting on April 20. Junior Maxwell Goatee said “Voting is an essential part of American democracy and needs to be pushed more for the youth.”
Students bring up youth voting, a decrease shown overall
Statistics and Mathematics teacher Matthew Wernke passes out an experiment paper during his AP statistics/AP research block class on April 26. “Mathematics is not just about numbers; its a tool that empowers critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making in various aspects of life,” Wernke said.
Math teachers work to make subject more relatable, overcome stigma
Sophomore Naaman Duckworth’s father stationed in Kuwait with other military members. “My dad joined the army later in his life at the age of 39 as a chaplain,” Duckworth said. “He spent nine months in Kuwait in 2019 and left shortly after that, totaling over six years as a chaplain in the army national guard.” (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)
Students, military recruiter reflect on difficulties of family connection while being a part of a military family
Sophomore Daphne Uche-Ejekwu (right) tries to pick up her sister, Abbie Uche-Ejekwu (left) on April 4th. “I would miss going to school with (Daphne) when I go to college next year,” said Abbie.
Students, counselor reflect on having strong college relationships
Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee prepares her students for the AP Chinese exam on May 9.
Chinese language day April 20: Bilingual students, Chinese teacher discuss importance of retaining fluency in native languages
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice. (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early
Men’s track and field to compete against North Central on May 1
Senior Kevin Russo wipes off the oil from his bowling ball after throwing it. Russo said, “Wiping off the ball after every time you throw it is essential to consistency when bowling. If you do not wipe the ball, there could be residual oil, which can affect how the ball reacts when it goes down the lane. I always clean my balls in order to have a consistent reaction and always get a strike.”
Bowling Practice Photo Gallery
Andrew Fuller talks to his team during a timeout on April 23. Fuller said he used to play at Carmel High School when he was younger.
Q&A Head Coach of The Men’s Volleyball Team Andrew Fuller Talks About His Views
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violinist on Cinderella experience
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violinist on “Cinderella” experience
Junior Isaiah Henderson as Prince Topher and senior Gabi Bradley as Cinderella get married on stage on May 10. The show was Rodgers and Hammersteins adaptation of the classic story and ran from May 9 to 11.
“Cinderella” Photo Gallery
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods
As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods
Sophomore Jasmine Choi picks food to buy in the Main Cafeteria. Choi bought lunch regularly throughout the year.
In light of World Day for Cultural Diversity on May 21, students share that their experiences with international palettes at CHS
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Review: If We Were Villains should be considered the penultimate dark academia book [MUSE]
Review: “If We Were Villains” should be considered the penultimate dark academia book [MUSE]
Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]
Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]
Chelsea Meng on her Instagram-run bracelet shop [Biz Buzz]
Chelsea Meng on her Instagram-run bracelet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 8
Connections: May 8
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: May 7
Wordle: May 6
Wordle: May 6
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 8
Connections: May 8
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: February 14
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

3
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

4
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

5
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

More in STUDENT LIFE
As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods
As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
More in Top Story
2024 Senior Issue
2024 Senior Issue
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management

In light of World Day for Cultural Diversity on May 21, students share that their experiences with international palettes at CHS

Ella Guo
May 15, 2024
Sophomore+Jasmine+Choi+picks+food+to+buy+in+the+Main+Cafeteria.+Choi+bought+lunch+regularly+throughout+the+year.+
Abigail Lee
Sophomore Jasmine Choi picks food to buy in the Main Cafeteria. Choi bought lunch regularly throughout the year.

Six months ago, sophomore Jasmine Choi moved from Korea. Moving wasn’t easy for Choi, as she left her accustomed lifestyle to venture into a new environment, which brought the new challenge of maintaining her cultural identity. 

In light of Cultural Diversity Day, a day celebrated annually on May 21 in celebration of world diversity, Choi and other students at this school explore how they maintain a distinct connection to their heritage through food while in America. Choi said that over the past six months, from the shows she watches to the language she speaks, food has been a primary way of connecting with her culture while she explores America.

“America was really so different from Korea in so many ways,” Choi said. “It’s not just my friends or my house that’s had a lot of changes, the culture here is just very different from what I was used to in Korea. Food is definitely one of the bigger differences that I know. I still watch some Korean movies and I message my friends in Korean, but I think food is a big part of [maintaining] my Korean side in America.”

Choi said her biggest obstacle to living in America is the schools. She said she was used to having the same class as her classmates for the whole year in Korea, and differences such as changing classrooms each period and the size of the school were hard concepts to adapt to.

“Lunch here is really different as well,” Choi said. “If I compare lunch menus in Korea and CHS, [in Korea] they always have a set of rice and a soup with three dishes, but here we get to choose [our entrees] and our dishes. I am still getting used to food here in America because the food here is kind of a lot saltier compared to Korea. There’s term called neukki (느끼) which is like a mixture of oily and salty which you can usually use to describe anything. When there’s something too neukki I can’t really eat it too much. 

“I feel like, because my palate is more adjusted to Korean food, American food here is really neukki,” she added. “I mostly eat pasta, chicken or the sushi from the international section here, but I don’t really want to eat the pizza because to me it’s too neukki.”

CHS cafeteria manager Geneaster Ortiz explained that lunch options and functionality depended on student preferences. Menu options get assessed each semester according to sales, which change each year. 

Ortiz said that lunch at this school is catered more toward American comfort style foods. Ortiz said that compared to lunch in Korea, which may cater to preferences such as rice, she noticed pasta is preferred in CHS. While she said she would like to introduce culturally diverse foods to the cafeteria, options depend on sales and dietary restrictions. 

“In Asian culture, rice is more prominent whereas kids here want pasta,” Ortiz said. “Pasta sells really well here in the kitchen; it’s crazy, every other day there’s something with pasta in it. That’s what we found and that’s what the kids want so that’s what we’re selling. Pasta here is a sort of comfort food, and [what we sell] all depends on the culture of food. So like kids in, say, Korea might like rice as comfort food, which is why lunch options are different.”

While options at school may not cater to Choi’s preferences, said she is still able to find deep connections to her cultural background through food at home. At home, Choi said she primarily eats food similar to that of Korea’s. 

“My parents mostly cook at home now,” she said. “They like cooking, [but] we didn’t cook as much in Korea because the deliveries there were really good; now in America we usually just make our own food which is like a flavor of home.”

Sophomore Jasmine Choi eats lunch in the main cafeteria. Choi said although she’s bought lunch at school, she still cooks at home with her family to get a taste of home. (Abigail Lee)

Ortiz said the students she observed who brought lunch to school often did so due to dietary restrictions or the desire to eat something that caters toward their preferences. She said she hoped one day the cafeteria would be more open to more options that students can enjoy.

“I would love for kids to come here and eat, but I get it. Prior to COVID, more kids would have been eating in the cafeteria and they don’t now. We [also] have kids who have allergies, and they just can’t,” she said. “Or kids with different cultural backgrounds who might want to have a taste of their home here. I’ve seen kids who come in with food that’s left over from the night before, and that’s fine. I wish we could bring in more cultural diversity, but we have to still cater to what’s the most popular to the general student population here at CHS.”

Junior Aneesha Singh is a student who eats school lunch. While she buys lunch at school, Singh also eats Indian food at home. 

“My favorite dish is probably rice and daal,” she said. “We make our own food at home, and both my parents cook.”

Singh said she eats a variety of Indian cuisine over the week. She said due to the nature of her surroundings like her peers and environment, eating Indian food is one of the main ways she feels she maintains a strong cultural connection.

“I feel like food is definitely one of the ways I can stay connected to my culture especially since I’m really always spending my time here in the states. Being surrounded by other Americans [makes it] kind of hard to connect to my culture in places that I am often in, such as at school or just not at home,” Singh said. “Food definitely holds a lot of these memories for me, and it could be a really good way for me to connect back to my roots.”

Choi said food is a big part of Korean culture which, similar to Singh, she also holds a lot of memories for. Choi said she recollected many memories regarding Korean food. Whether it may be in the afternoon after school ended or at night when her extra cram school classes are over, Choi said she could find a food stall within minutes of walking distance.

“So [in the] academies in Korea, we used to end at like 10 p.m. so whenever I was walking home there always a lot of food stands, and I could go grab some tteokbokki (떡볶이) or some fish cakes while I was heading home,” she said. “I had a lot of memories with the food stands actually because they would always be around the streets, and my friends and I would go a lot after school.” 

Tteokbokki is a Korean dish consisting of rice cakes, fishcakes, a spicy sauce and sometimes noodles. Choi said tteokbokki is her favorite dish.

“I remember in Korea, I was [used to] eating it once or twice a week, since there were a lot of tteokbokki places in Korea,” Choi said. “I don’t usually have many chances to eat tteokbokki here, which is kind of sad.”

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *