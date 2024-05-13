Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students

  • THE CLASS OF 2024 SENIOR ISSUE IS OUT NOW: PICK UP A PRINT COPY NOW OUTSIDE C127!
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
A New Frontier in Space Travel
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Welcome to The Matrix
Welcome to “The Matrix”
Having assigned seats at concerts helps contribute to a more relaxed, happy atmosphere
Having assigned seats at concerts helps contribute to a more relaxed, happy atmosphere
Pit tickets enable a more immersive, involved concert experience
Pit tickets enable a more immersive, involved concert experience
Local artists should create work for Carmel’s roundabouts
Local artists should create work for Carmel’s roundabouts
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestreich addresses the service award recipients and retirees at the Clay Middle School auditorium. He said it is important to recognize and honor teachers who have spent a lot of time with the district and to have their families watch as well.
School board presents service awards, honors retirees, expands Intense Behavior Support Program space at Carmel Middle School
English teacher Tony Dunham shows off the present he got for Teacher Appreciation Week to his students. Dunham said, “It’s also really nice to get that recognition and appreciation at the end of the year where everyone is in their final push to show that the effort we put in paid off.
Students, teacher reflect on importance of teacher appreciation
Sophomore Ruby Cummings (left) and Panda Pasteries chef Lucy Wright (right) create a blood orange cardamom olive oil cake. The cake was topped with dark chocolate ganache and walnut praline.
Q&A with Chaya Reich about Cheftacular
Max Dorsch, Gender and Sexuality (GSA) vice president and junior, presents in front of the GSA. He said, “Next year, I’m most excited just to see the new faces of people coming into the club. I’m excited to introduce the club to the incoming freshman and know that there are queer kids that will feel safe coming into the school, hopefully with the presence of this club.”
Gender and Sexuality Alliance to transition roles, prepare for new school year
National Honor Society to hold induction ceremony on April 30
Sophomore Naaman Duckworth’s father stationed in Kuwait with other military members. “My dad joined the army later in his life at the age of 39 as a chaplain,” Duckworth said. “He spent nine months in Kuwait in 2019 and left shortly after that, totaling over six years as a chaplain in the army national guard.” (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)
Students, military recruiter reflect on difficulties of family connection while being a part of a military family
Sophomore Daphne Uche-Ejekwu (right) tries to pick up her sister, Abbie Uche-Ejekwu (left) on April 4th. “I would miss going to school with (Daphne) when I go to college next year,” said Abbie.
Students, counselor reflect on having strong college relationships
Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee prepares her students for the AP Chinese exam on May 9.
Chinese language day April 20: Bilingual students, Chinese teacher discuss importance of retaining fluency in native languages
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so Im still quite busy, said Jia. 
Female students, vice principal share experiences with gender, feminism stereotypes in male-dominated activities
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice. (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early
Men’s track and field to compete against North Central on May 1
Senior Kevin Russo wipes off the oil from his bowling ball after throwing it. Russo said, “Wiping off the ball after every time you throw it is essential to consistency when bowling. If you do not wipe the ball, there could be residual oil, which can affect how the ball reacts when it goes down the lane. I always clean my balls in order to have a consistent reaction and always get a strike.”
Bowling Practice Photo Gallery
Andrew Fuller talks to his team during a timeout on April 23. Fuller said he used to play at Carmel High School when he was younger.
Q&A Head Coach of The Men’s Volleyball Team Andrew Fuller Talks About His Views
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violinist on Cinderella experience
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violinist on “Cinderella” experience
Junior Isaiah Henderson as Prince Topher and senior Gabi Bradley as Cinderella get married on stage on May 10. The show was Rodgers and Hammersteins adaptation of the classic story and ran from May 9 to 11.
“Cinderella” Photo Gallery
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
Jojo Siwas extreme rebrand is a step too far in the other direction
Jojo Siwa’s extreme rebrand is a step too far in the other direction
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Sandra Yang, Computer Science Honor Society President (CSHS) and senior.
Q&A with Sandra Yang, Computer Science Honor Society President, on password security
Reassessment policies raise questions about college acceptance, grade inflation
Reassessment policies raise questions about college acceptance, grade inflation
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]
Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]
Chelsea Meng on her Instagram-run bracelet shop [Biz Buzz]
Chelsea Meng on her Instagram-run bracelet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: May 8
Connections: May 8
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: May 7
Wordle: May 6
Wordle: May 6
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 30
Connections: May 8
Connections: May 8
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: February 14
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

3
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

4
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

5
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

More in 15 MINUTES OF FAME
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
More in STUDENT LIFE
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
More in Top Story
2024 Senior Issue
2024 Senior Issue
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management

Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students

Evelyn Foster
May 13, 2024
Junior+Veronica+Farrell+interacts+with+a+Carmel+Elementary+School+student+at+her+after-school+job+on+April+30.+Farrell+said+one+of+her+favorite+parts+of+her+job+is+helping+kids+make+crafts.
Evelyn Foster
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.

Junior Veronica Farrell

Why did you decide to take your job at Carmel Elementary School?

I decided to take this job for a few reasons, but mostly to help younger children understand other disabilities. To clarify, my disability is dwarfism. (Being able to) show other kids at a young age that (my disability) is normal really impacts them throughout their life. Also, my younger brother goes to (Carmel Elementary), and he’s had multiple occasions of kids not being nice, because they just don’t understand him. I took the job (to help) kids understand that (people with dwarfism) are normal.

What’s been your favorite part of the job so far?

Honestly, just meeting kids. It’s such a nice feeling when kids are welcoming. They’re so sweet, and they just don’t care. It’s so sweet; it’s adorable.

Would you say you have a least favorite part?

I guess dealing with (kid’s bad behavior), but I don’t think anyone likes to deal with behaviors.

How do you deal with these behaviors when they come up?

I really try to take the calm approach and just sit with them, especially if they’re going through a (rough time). I try to sit with them, tell them I’m here if (they) ever want to talk. I’ll sit with them until they calm down and they’re in the mood to talk, and then they’ll talk, but if they need some time and space, I’ll go do my thing, they’ll come back and reevaluate. If it’s an anger (issue), then I really try to reassure them and say, “If you keep on doing this, you’re going to get a time out, take some time off, and think about why you’re doing this.” I’ll explain to them after the time’s up how they can (manage their anger). 

Do you have any favorite stories from your job?

I really love doing arts and crafts, solely because if kids don’t like their craft, they want to give it to me. I have so many crafts, and the kids love Rainbow Loom. During spring break, my entire (room) was covered in Rainbow Loom. 

 

Senior Zoey LaFollette works with a Carmel Elementary School student during her after-school job on April 30. LaFollette said the kids’ activity for the day was making food out of clay. (Evelyn Foster)

Senior Zoey LaFollette

What does a typical day look like at your job?

I get to (Carmel Elementary) around 2:40. I get ready there and check (an) iPad for (my daily) schedule so I know what (area) I am in. Then, I go to one of the three pods we have, and I help them transition to either snack (time) or homework time or recess. Then, after all the (activities are completed), we come back together for club time, and we have a lot of activities for (the kids). When clubs are over, I either go to free time, which is on the playground, or I help clean the cafeteria.

What made you want to take your job?

I took this job for a class at the high school, called work-based learning. But before that, I had been taking the early childhood development classes. But (I do my job) because I love working with kids. Watching them learn and knowing I’m helping them is a great feeling. The kids help brighten my day when I need it. But I’ve also known from a young age that I wanted to work with kids.

Do you want to work with younger kids after high school? Why or why not?

Yes, I would love to work with younger kids (after I graduate). After high school, I’m still going to work at Carmel Elementary, and (I’m also going to) take early childhood education classes for college. I like being a big part (of the lives of little kids) and teaching them to do things they couldn’t before.

Do you have any especially memorable experiences from your work?

The Valentines PNO we had, which is a parent’s night out. We got to make a bunch of valentines cards. I was just excited and happy that I could do that with (the kids), and make cards for the kids as well. 

What’s something people should know about working with kids?

(People should know that) working with kids is a lot. It seems fun, but sometimes, it’s not. (However), if you have a passion to work with kids, do it. By Evelyn Foster

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *