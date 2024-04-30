Men’s track and field to compete against North Central on May 1

Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early

The men’s track and field team will compete against North Central on May 1. The Sectional in Noblesville will be May 16.

Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, said he practiced forcefully in the offseason so when the season started he would be ready for any challenges that would come his way.

“We prepared before the season started. This way when the season started, we were already in the normal loop of swimming and didn’t have to adjust right before the start of the season,” Quist said.

“I don’t put too much pressure on myself in practice but I do expect a lot from myself and my teammates as well as they do from me and so does the coaching staff. We try to get better everyday as a team in practice so that we’re ready for the important meets,” he added.

Head Coach Colin Altevogt said the team has had a great start to the season and wants to continue winning with the momentum they have.

“We’ve started off really well. We’ve had a ton of improvement among so many of our boys, and I think we’re in a really good position to be a top team in the state this season,” Altevogt said.

“We want to continue to make the most of each day and support each other throughout the entirety of the season. We’re delaying our really important workouts until later in the season to be ready at the most important times,” Altevogt said. By Saahas Kandru