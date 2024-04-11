Men’s track and field to compete against Noblesville and Westfield on April 15

Sriyesh Sirineni, track and field runner and junior, runs in the HSR finals at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early June.

The men’s track and field team will compete against North Central on April 15. The Sectional in Noblesville will be May 16.

Sriyesh Sirineni, track and field runner and junior, said the coaching staff does a very good job in helping the team improve throughout the season.

“The coaches do a great job of structuring our practice schedules to help each runner improve through the season. For me personally, I think my season so far has been pretty good, getting personal time records in the (1600-meter run) and (3200-meter run),” Sirineni said.

“I try to give 100% in my workouts knowing that the end result is improvement in my races,” he added. “I practice with a level of intensity that allows me to translate focused practice to focused hard races.”

Head Coach Colin Altevogt said this race will be an important race to determine where the team stands.

“We’ve started off really well. We’ve had a ton of improvement among so many of our boys, and I think we’re in a really good position to be a top team in the state this season,” Altevogt said.

“With the junior varsity guys, we’ve hit the most important aspects of training to be ready for a really competitive meet on a great course,” he added. “With the varsity guys who will run in the state meet, we’re delaying our really important workouts into later in the season to be ready at the most important times.” By Saahas Kandru

