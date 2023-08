Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE,'" a summer in review, through reviews Dear readers, I hope you’ve had a wonderful summer. As we begin the school year, I’d love to introduce you all to our summer series of MUSE reviews—reviews of various pieces of media that Quill & Scroll members have seen…

Review: Kathleen Glasgow writes poignant and hopeful like no other [MUSE] The saga of sad vacation books continues (see Review: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” not just your ordinary celebrity memoir [MUSE] for my winter break review!). I took “How to Make Friends with the Dark” by Kathleen Glasgow with me…

Review: My favorite webcomic ever, “See You in My Nineteenth Life,” in a pretty great drama [MUSE] I started reading Lee Hey’s webcomic “See You in My Nineteenth Life” the day the first five episodes were released on WEBTOON and I fell in love with it the same day. The comic is a classic reincarnation story done…

Review: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a visual and storytelling masterpiece [MUSE] I still remember the first time I watched the movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: I had been sitting in the living room with my family, laughing and tearing up at certain scenes together, all of us thoroughly enjoying the film.…

Review: “No Hard Feelings," a fun, surface-level comedy [MUSE] “No Hard Feelings” is a 2023 comedic summer film. The movie follows Maddie, played by Jennifer Lawrence, as she tries to save her childhood home. Maddie is presented with the opportunity to make some needed money from a wealthy couple…