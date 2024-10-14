A Knight to Remember

Q&A with senior Edna Efuntoye on military camp experience Where is the military camp you went to? Can you describe what the environment was like? It was at a training center in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. I was there for the summer, so I remember it just being really hot,…

International travel provides students, teachers diverse views and experiences Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet had always been interested in different parts of the world, but her fascination with travel began in earnest after graduating kindergarten, when her parents gifted her a National Geographic magazine about Egypt. “I remember looking at the…