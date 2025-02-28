Month In Review: February 2025

Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference Senior Jack Kennedy, State Thespian Officer What is the Indiana Thespians State Conference? The State Thespian Conference happens every January, and it is the big event for Indiana thespians. There’s a play competition, so we all have different regionals throughout…

Q&A with actors, stage manager on studio theatre production “Brainstorm” Actress and sophomore Monroe Melton What is the show “Brainstorm” about? It’s all about us, we wrote it, we put our own stuff into it, there are monologues about our bedrooms, but it’s about the teen brain and…