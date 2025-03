Q&A with sophomore Angela “Angie” Xiu on Love for Our Elders Club What is the Love for Our Elders Club and how did it get started? The Love for Elders Club (LFOE) is actually a local branch of the larger international organization (which is) called Love for Our Elders as well. It…

Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams Tune in to the first episode of "Letters to Your Kindergarten Self" hosted by Caitlin Follman as she talks with Ella Williams about growing up, navigating highschool, and more in the letter she wrote to her kindergarten self.