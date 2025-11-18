Q&A with juniors Abhi Mortha, Victor Wang, Luke Choi, and Rithvik Varigonda on Shelves for Scholars

What inspired you to start Shelves for Scholars?

Abhinav “Abhi” Mortha: Here in Carmel, we recognize how fortunate we are to have access to high-quality education and tutoring services. However, not all schools across Indiana offer such opportunities, especially in underfunded districts. We have the goal of providing them with the high-quality services, similar to Carmel High School NHS tutoring services, that we have at a very cheap and flexible rate.

How did the idea first come about? Was there a specific moment or experience that sparked it?

Victor Wang: We saw that in a lot of other schools, tutoring services aren’t really as accessible as they are here in Carmel. And so, we realize that a lot of those tutoring services that are private and not in their schools are probably too expensive for a lot of students, especially for things like SAT tutoring and stuff like that. And so we realize, with the resources that we have available, we could make that a lot more accessible and affordable for students.

What was the biggest challenge in getting started, and how did you overcome it?

Rithvik Varigonda: Our biggest challenge was getting our first few students. To overcome that, our first step was creating our website and spreading awareness of the club with our mission statement. We also talked to our friends to reach out to our first few students.

What is the main mission or goal of Shelves for Scholars, and how are you measuring it?

Abhi Mortha: We try not to focus too much on numbers like the amount of money we make; we mainly focus on the impact that we have on our community. The main thing we want to see is our students growing both academically and personally. The way we measure our impact is by seeing our students improve their grades and get better as scholars.

What do you hope people take away after learning about your organization

Luke Choi: We hope that people understand that money isn’t a barrier to education, and it can be accessible across all places, no matter your financial or social situation.

How do you collect and distribute books or educational materials?

Victor Wang: We first make money through our tutoring services, and then all the money that we take in is redirected towards reinvestments in more materials and textbooks. So far, we’ve raised over 35 books for donation. In the first month, we also raised over $350 and expanded service to more than 10 students.

How does it feel to know that something you started is now helping others learn and grow?

Luke Choi: It feels great to know that we’re having a tangible impact, especially because all four of us take our classes very seriously. It feels really nice that we’re taking this passion for learning and spreading it to others who don’t have as easy access to the resources that we have available here.

How do you hope Shelves for Scholars continues to grow or evolve in the future?

Victor Wang: For now, it is to continue expanding to see how many people we can reach. So, getting the word out to more underfunded schools and reaching more people in general would be beneficial. In the far future, we plan to expand to other states outside of Indiana as well.



Are there any upcoming projects or goals you’re particularly excited about?

Abhi Mortha: Our first goal is to increase the number of students that we tutor. Our second goal is to expand to different states; we already have connections with Weihan Yue. He is one of the founders of Shelves for Scholars here in Indiana, and he is located in New Jersey He plans to create a branch there as our first expansion of Shelves for Scholars. Our third goal is to host a book drive, and we already collected 30-plus textbooks. We also plan to raise over $1,000 for charity; in the first month, we already raised $300.

What advice would you give to other students who want to make a difference in their community?

Luke Choi: I think the main piece of advice that we would give is to just go for it. If you see a problem within your community, you should just take the initiative and try to get some ideas out. Talk to people in your school or your friends to get something started. I think that’s the biggest step, and then from there, once you have a solid idea, it’s just about doing the process and grinding it out so that it’ll be an actual product at the end.

Where can someone get more information?

Rithvik Varigonda: You can contact us via Instagram to get more information @shelvesforscholors.