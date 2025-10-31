Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells

What first sparked your interest in aviation?

I’ve always liked flying. I’ve always been interested in planes. When I was younger, I used to look up and I would aspire to be Amelia Earhart. I didn’t have a super in-depth interest in middle school, but then it kind of started up again early into my High School career.

How did you find out it was possible to start pilot training while still in high school?

I found out kind of by accident, if I’m being completely honest. We were just driving, and we saw an airport that had an advertisement that said flight lessons are available here, so we decided to stop in. They gave us some information, and they told us that you could be 14 to start flying and become a pilot, so we figured, why not?

Did you have any role models or mentors who have encouraged you?

Honestly, I’m the first pilot in my family, so I don’t really have anybody in my family to look up to, but I kind of look up to strong female pilots, obviously, classically, like Amelia Earhart.

What was your first flight lesson like?

My CFI (certified flight instructor) did most of the controls. She walked me through the pre-flight. It was more like a discovery flight, where you get to learn the basics more so than anything else.

What has been the most difficult part of your training so far?

Definitely the memorization. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on, especially in the pattern, which is when you’re coming in to land your airplane. So there’s a lot of memorization, a lot to do, as well as emergency procedures.

What is the most memorable flight you’ve had so far?

Probably my first takeoff and my first landing. Those were the best because I felt so accomplished afterward, and I finally felt like a real pilot.

Have you ever had a moment while flying that really tested your confidence?

When there’s strong winds or when I forget something in a sequence, because in a plane, it’s dangerous. If you don’t make the right move, that could be the end, for lack of a better term. Obviously, I have a CFI there, but just if I forget something or if something goes wrong or not according to plan, it’s a little bit jarring.

What keeps you motivated to continue learning how to fly?

I just love flying. That’s the motivation. My motivation comes from the fact that I love being a pilot, and it’s something that I aspire to do for the rest of my life.

How do you handle fear or nerves before a flight?

Honestly, pre-flight, walking around the plane, really helps. Just being able to familiarize myself, knowing that everything is safe in the plane, and having a good CFI helps a lot as well.

What are your goals after getting your license?

In college, I really want to become an aerospace engineer, so I’m hoping that my knowledge of planes already will help me with that.

What skills from flying have helped you in other parts of your life?

Definitely quick decision-making skills. I’m thinking on my feet, as well as communicating with other people.

How has flying changed your confidence or sense of independence?

It has definitely changed for the better. It’s made me feel more in control of my life and made me feel more open to talking to new people.

What advice would you give to other teens who are curious about flying?

I would say just go for it. There are so many scholarships you can apply for, like Women in Aviation, you can totally get set up with them. Just come into airports, get information, don’t be afraid, because it’s so accessible.