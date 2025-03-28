Cyber Crisis

Junior Krish Gajaria, Co-Founder of Pages of Progress What is Pages to Progress and what is your mission? Pages for Progress is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the widespread literary crisis in Indiana and fostering a love for reading…

LA wildfires encourage student discussion, activism

For Katherine Ke, president of CHS MEDLIFE and senior, climate change and environmental disasters have recently been on her mind in light of the wildfires in Los Angeles (LA). To help the victims of the fires, this school’s MEDLIFE club…