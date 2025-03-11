Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible

  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Celebrities deserve our grace too
The e-learning day on SAT day should be replaced with an optional community service day
In increasingly political times, world leaders should emphasize fostering empathy, unity
CHS should rethink new bell system during SSRT
Graphic Perspective: Presidents' Day, a day for all presidents or just a select few?
Superintendent Michael Beresford represents the mascot for Forest Dale Elementary School on Feb. 26, 2025. Beresford represents a different school with merch or signage at each school board meeting of the year.
Key Club member Mason Zhang makes a flower at the Key Club meeting on Feb. 19. Zhang said he really enjoyed being a member of Key Club and said he’s gained valuable volunteer experience while in the organization.
Artists Association to host a music-themed meeting on March 11
National English Honor Society resumes Silverhounds program
Taste of Carmel showcases local cuisine and community
Immigrant students, teacher reflect on struggles, future goals in the United States amid recent changes in immigration policy
Students worry TikTok ban shows signs of decomposing democracy
Students in Mr. Conley’s biomedical science class learning about the process and terminology of autopsies. Principles of Biomedical Science focuses on hands-on learning activities, allowing students to explore different biological concepts.
Junior Ismail Kheiri ends his prayer by asking Allah SWT to fulfill his wishes on Jan. 29. “Umrah is almost like a fresh start in Islam,” Kheiri said. “You get forgiveness for a lot of the sins that you’ve done, and you ask to be guided on the right path of Islam.”
Freshmen Phillip Shin and Benjamin Holcomb work together for their genetic counseling project during biology class on Jan. 30. The pair was assigned to research breast cancer as part of a role-play scenario designed to simulate counseling an individual with disease. “Working on this project has made me realize the reality of breast cancer. And it has made me more aware of the habits that I make that might affect my health in the long-term.” Phillip said.
[VIDEO] Concussions in sports
Opposing Column: Sports shows remain predictable, decrease sportsmanship
Opposing Column: TV shows centered on sports humanize athletes, showcase struggles
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
National Chinese Honors Society's Lunar New Year Celebration Photo Gallery
Junior Jessica Flowers and freshman Amy Luo send off their letters using the Letters of Love drop-off box. The club members painted and decorated the box themselves, according to junior and club president Angela "Angie" Xiu. (Submitted photo: Angie Xiu)
Q&A with Kaelin Broad, Miss Carmel Teen USA and junior, on competition for Miss Indiana Teen USA
Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Word Search: March 7
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: February 28
Mini Crossword: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: January 30
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible

Riva Jain
March 11, 2025
Ethel Cain’s most recent album, Perverts, is not for the faint of hearts. It is a 90-minute, 9-track-long anthology that probes the heart of complex feelings like shame, pain and regret. The whole album is slow-burn and focuses on setting the mood while reaching the audience through catharsis rather than lyricism. That being said, Cain’s songwriting skills are not at all lacking. From her esoteric biblical allusions to blatant references to cult Christianity and toxic relationships, Cain weaves a multidimensional narrative throughout her album. Although her sophomore album is a stark divergence from traditional songwriting and lyricism, Cain trades these classical aspects of “music” for a sort of dark, droning ambiance. 

 Tracks like “Housofpsychoticwomn” and “Pulldrone” exemplify Cain’s break from conventional song structures. With barely intelligible lyrics and music that seems to be cut out in parts, every stylistic choice Cain has made throughout Perverts makes this album’s production a powerhouse. Rather than relying on a linear progression, these tracks spiral into themselves, enveloping the listener in a dense atmosphere that is as unsettling as it is captivating. In “Housofpsychoticwomn,” Cain’s voice echoes through layers of reverb, her haunting delivery blending into an ethereal, almost suffocating production. The track’s minimalistic instrumentation creates a sense of emotional weight that lingers well after the song’s end. Meanwhile, “Pulldrone” amplifies this haunting ambiance, weaving together a drone of feedback and distorted synths that feel like a pulsating yet constant ache. In this song, the theme of suffocating in one’s own despair becomes almost palpable. Cain’s voice, barely above a whisper at times, is swallowed by the almost invasive soundscapes, leaving listeners with a feeling of both desolation and release.

While the album’s production is very much an acquired taste, one aspect that no one can deny the brilliance of is the thematic depth of Cain’s most recent album. Cain’s ability to use atmospheric elements as more than just mere background noise reflects a deeper symbolic intent—where music and background noise are just as important as words. Perverts delve into some of the most complex, often uncomfortable aspects of the human experience—shame, guilt, self-loathing, and the internal battle between identity and societal expectations. The themes of cult Christianity and perversion are not just explored in passing; they are central to the album’s identity, presented with a rawness that feels both personal and universally relatable. Cain doesn’t merely reflect on these themes, she immerses the listener in them, inviting them to experience the weight of her introspection through her haunting production style. Tracks like “Punish” and “Amber Waves” embody the symbolic nature of this album. 

“Punish” serves as a commentary on the destructive nature of guilt, as Cain’s strained vocals cut through a thick atmosphere of dissonant soundscapes. The track builds a tension that mimics the suffocating weight of self-punishment. Lyrically, Cain touches on themes of retribution—both external and internal—while the production mirrors this sense of spiraling helplessness.

Meanwhile, “Amber Waves” offers a striking contrast with its more ethereal, almost cinematic quality. The track evokes an overwhelming sense of nostalgia and longing, with the titular “amber waves” serving as both a literal and metaphorical reference to lost innocence and the impossible beauty of things that once were. The haunting, drone-like instrumentation throughout the song feels like a fog, blurring the line between past and present, while Cain’s vocals suggest a yearning for something unreachable. 

Both tracks highlight Cain’s exceptional skill at using metaphor and symbolism to enhance the emotional depth of the album. They don’t simply tell stories; they evoke sensations, pulling the listener into a visceral experience where the line between music, imagery, and emotion blurs. In this way, Perverts becomes not just a collection of songs, but a narrative where each track, from “Punish” to “Amber Waves,” builds upon the last to deepen the exploration of its heavy themes.

In Perverts, Cain is less concerned with offering easy answers than she is with forcing the listener to face uncomfortable truths, and it is this dedication to thematic exploration and musical quality that makes the album so profoundly impactful. Whether or not one can fully embrace the album’s avant-garde production style, the thematic richness ensures that it will resonate on an emotional level long after the final track fades away.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.

