Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible

Ethel Cain’s most recent album, Perverts, is not for the faint of hearts. It is a 90-minute, 9-track-long anthology that probes the heart of complex feelings like shame, pain and regret. The whole album is slow-burn and focuses on setting the mood while reaching the audience through catharsis rather than lyricism. That being said, Cain’s songwriting skills are not at all lacking. From her esoteric biblical allusions to blatant references to cult Christianity and toxic relationships, Cain weaves a multidimensional narrative throughout her album. Although her sophomore album is a stark divergence from traditional songwriting and lyricism, Cain trades these classical aspects of “music” for a sort of dark, droning ambiance.

Tracks like “Housofpsychoticwomn” and “Pulldrone” exemplify Cain’s break from conventional song structures. With barely intelligible lyrics and music that seems to be cut out in parts, every stylistic choice Cain has made throughout Perverts makes this album’s production a powerhouse. Rather than relying on a linear progression, these tracks spiral into themselves, enveloping the listener in a dense atmosphere that is as unsettling as it is captivating. In “Housofpsychoticwomn,” Cain’s voice echoes through layers of reverb, her haunting delivery blending into an ethereal, almost suffocating production. The track’s minimalistic instrumentation creates a sense of emotional weight that lingers well after the song’s end. Meanwhile, “Pulldrone” amplifies this haunting ambiance, weaving together a drone of feedback and distorted synths that feel like a pulsating yet constant ache. In this song, the theme of suffocating in one’s own despair becomes almost palpable. Cain’s voice, barely above a whisper at times, is swallowed by the almost invasive soundscapes, leaving listeners with a feeling of both desolation and release.

While the album’s production is very much an acquired taste, one aspect that no one can deny the brilliance of is the thematic depth of Cain’s most recent album. Cain’s ability to use atmospheric elements as more than just mere background noise reflects a deeper symbolic intent—where music and background noise are just as important as words. Perverts delve into some of the most complex, often uncomfortable aspects of the human experience—shame, guilt, self-loathing, and the internal battle between identity and societal expectations. The themes of cult Christianity and perversion are not just explored in passing; they are central to the album’s identity, presented with a rawness that feels both personal and universally relatable. Cain doesn’t merely reflect on these themes, she immerses the listener in them, inviting them to experience the weight of her introspection through her haunting production style. Tracks like “Punish” and “Amber Waves” embody the symbolic nature of this album.

“Punish” serves as a commentary on the destructive nature of guilt, as Cain’s strained vocals cut through a thick atmosphere of dissonant soundscapes. The track builds a tension that mimics the suffocating weight of self-punishment. Lyrically, Cain touches on themes of retribution—both external and internal—while the production mirrors this sense of spiraling helplessness.

Meanwhile, “Amber Waves” offers a striking contrast with its more ethereal, almost cinematic quality. The track evokes an overwhelming sense of nostalgia and longing, with the titular “amber waves” serving as both a literal and metaphorical reference to lost innocence and the impossible beauty of things that once were. The haunting, drone-like instrumentation throughout the song feels like a fog, blurring the line between past and present, while Cain’s vocals suggest a yearning for something unreachable.

Both tracks highlight Cain’s exceptional skill at using metaphor and symbolism to enhance the emotional depth of the album. They don’t simply tell stories; they evoke sensations, pulling the listener into a visceral experience where the line between music, imagery, and emotion blurs. In this way, Perverts becomes not just a collection of songs, but a narrative where each track, from “Punish” to “Amber Waves,” builds upon the last to deepen the exploration of its heavy themes.

In Perverts, Cain is less concerned with offering easy answers than she is with forcing the listener to face uncomfortable truths, and it is this dedication to thematic exploration and musical quality that makes the album so profoundly impactful. Whether or not one can fully embrace the album’s avant-garde production style, the thematic richness ensures that it will resonate on an emotional level long after the final track fades away.

