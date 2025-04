Lighthearted pranks are an essential way to preserve the spirit of fun If you’re not having fun, what’s the point? In today’s society, there’s so much value assigned to staying busy, getting good grades and achieving as much success as possible. For the most part, I’m on board with this sentiment. Hard…

Q&A with sophomore Chelsea Meng on the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition What is the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition? It's a competition that is hosted by the Wharton School of Business for high schoolers. They get into teams of four through seven to craft a personalized investment strategy for a…