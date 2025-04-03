Staycations are inherently superior to traveling

For students in Carmel Clay Schools, particularly for those in high school, the stretch from mid-February to spring break is notoriously difficult. Spoiled by the perfectly spaced break schedule of first semester and three-day weekends of January and February, a look at the calendar functions as a rather rude awakening.

After making it through that seven-week marathon, I want nothing more than to lay in bed, sleep and binge watch a TV show. Even hanging out with friends is for after a good two days of rotting in bed. A staycation might not be everyone’s cup of tea and might not fit into the prototype of “spring break,” but it works for me and I think more people would enjoy it if they gave it a try.

The phrase “spring break” brings to mind a particular image: sun, sand and seashore. There’s a reason it seems like everyone is headed down to Florida, Hilton Head or Gulf Shores for spring break.

After three months of unpredictable Indiana weather, it makes sense people want to head to warmer climates, where they don’t need to pack a parka next to their flip-flops. I’m exaggerating, but anyone in the Midwest can probably relate to that sentiment. But this group’s desire to skedaddle presents an issue, especially if you’re like me and not the biggest fan of the beach. The journey is long (if you’re driving) and chaotic, no matter your mode of travel. People arrive at the airport or get in the car, already experiencing the stress which travel brings.

Traveling in peak season, like on school breaks, means preparing yourself for delays. The memory of MCO airport is enough to make me wince, —I had a bad experience involving a long TSA line and missing a connection— the idea of traveling there surrounded by similarly stressed and cranky travelers is enough to make me want to never fly again.

Road trips aren’t much better, driving on the highways with the hundred of other families that thought they’d beat the crowd and drive instead of flying. All this to say I don’t think this stress of traveling is worth it to enjoy maybe five days of vacation. I prefer traveling when I have enough time at my destination for the memory of the hectic journey to fade before I return home. That’s why I prefer to travel over winter or summer break.

As for the beauty of a staycation, it’s nice to be able to enjoy my house, more specifically my room, without worrying about school. I stash my backpack in a closet when I get home from school on that last day before break, and I do my best to not think about it until the day before school starts up again. I won’t drone on and on about how delightful I find spending my morning, or more honestly the early afternoon, peacefully sleeping, knowing I don’t have to worry about waking up on time or being late to school. But it’s really easy to get into the routine of school, get lost in the monotony and forget there’s light on the other side. For me, that light is doing things I actually enjoy and trying new hobbies. My last staycation, (I don’t count Thanksgiving because we were hosting) I worked on a 1000 piece puzzle with my mom. After realizing how fun and relaxing puzzles can be, I ordered another, this time Shakespeare themed, puzzle. Unfortunately, that puzzle’s been collecting dust in my living room, box still unopened, because the weekend I expected to spend puzzling were instead spent on homework. On the few weekends I didn’t have work to do, I had to choose between hanging out with friends and my puzzle. My friends ended up winning but I’m looking forward to a week at home where I’ll have time to puzzle and enjoy other activities.

So this spring break when everyone’s headed off to the beach or other destinations, I and my fellow staycationers will be able to sit home and relax. Those folks on the beach might be doing the same thing, but there’s no place like home.

