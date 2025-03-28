As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans

Every March, millions of basketball fans across the United States eagerly tune in to one of the most widely anticipated events of the year, March Madness. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament includes 68 teams, and the competition captivates the nation for the three weeks during which the tournament occurs. It begins with the “First Four” games, leading all the way till the National Championship game, crowning the winner of the tournament. The multitude of buzzer beaters, upsets and unexpected wins, all combined with the extremely high level of basketball is a spectacle in and of itself. Also, the sheer drama of the tournament has made it a cultural touchstone, according to an article from NPR. While a large portion of March Madness viewership is college basketball fans, it also has a significant impact on people of all different ages, from high school students to basketball coaches.

While March Madness started off as a sports competition, it has evolved beyond that, becoming a national cultural phenomenon, as reflected by the NCAA and ESPN. With the tournament taking over work places, offices and schools, individuals all over the country made their brackets, with their predictions of the outcome. Even making bets on their teams, which is shown by Investor’s Business Daily to be a common action by adults during this tournament.

Freshman Camryn Lazard loves this time of year, coming from a family of basketball fans. She finished making her bracket as soon as it came out on Mar. 16, or Selection Sunday.

“I love how fun it is, making a bracket with my friends and family,” Lazard said. “Even though some of my friends aren’t as into watching basketball as I am, it is so fun to make the brackets together and root for the same or different teams.”

She continued, saying that she loves how the tournament can unite fans, providing a shared, bonding experience.

For many high school basketball players, March Madness can be a very powerful tournament to watch. According to head basketball coach Ryan Osborn, seeing these collegiate athletes play on the court can be motivational and inspiring, giving them a glimpse of what they dream of achieving on their own basketball courts one day. It can push these athletes to take their sports to the next level.

“They (college players) play at such a higher level (than high school athletes). There is a lot to learn from the calls they make and the situations they encounter.” Osborn said. “You can’t compare the game’s pace and intensity, as they are two totally different things.”

In high schools across the country, it’s not uncommon to see basketball players and fans gathering to watch games together. Sophomore Harshita Vallepalli displayed her excitement of watching the collegiate, talented athletes compete on such a big stage, and said she looks forward to feeling the anticipation and energy during the games.

“I love watching basketball,” Vallepalli said. “It is so fun to watch some of the games with my friends on the bus or during SSRT. I love this time of year.”

Furthermore, the intense atmosphere of March Madness offers important life lessons as students can learn to appreciate the unpredictability of the outcomes. Every year, game after game, the tournament is filled with both shocking upsets and unbelievable victories, demonstrating that anything can happen. Lazard said she loves the way the game and scores can surprise her.

“Sometimes, during the tournament, the game goes completely in a different way than expected. Sometimes I’m cheering for a team, who I really believe is going to win, but ends up losing,” Lazard said. “While it messes up my bracket, the way the tournament is so varied is one of my favorite parts about it.”

With this excitement, however, comes what can be a negative influence. An article from the MA Chronicle details the ways that March Madness can disrupt or distract students and their learning environment. The article shows that the attraction to the tournament can be diverting, especially during the peak of the games. With many students following the tournament closely, it’s easy for academics to take a backseat.

Vallepalli empathizes with this feeling.

“There might have been a few times last year when I neglected or put off my homework so that I could watch the games, or locked out during class so that I could talk to my friends about my bracket,” Vallepalli admitted.

Osborn said he believes March Madness is more than just a basketball tournament, but that it is a celebration of sports, competition, and shared experiences throughout the nation.

“It’s concentrated with a lot of really good basketball with a lot of really competitive games and sometimes upsets,” Osborn concluded.