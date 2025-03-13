Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]

As an action-comedy connoisseur, I have never been one to turn down a spy movie. However, “Back in Action” might be the exception. Perhaps due to my overly high hopes, the movie was underwhelming. I was anticipating Cameron Diaz’ return to the silver screen, knowing her as an iconic face in countless action movies. Yet, the film she returned for was largely mediocre.

Starring Diaz and Jamie Foxx, the movie had a cast destined for greatness. The story follows Emily and Matt, former CIA agents, as their quiet suburban life is turned upside down. The reappearance of an enemy forces the couple back into the world of espionage. However, they now bring their two kids along with them. A bratty, but misunderstood teenage daughter and tech-savvy son made for the typical family dynamic displayed in Netflix originals. The family must rely on teamwork and wit to complete the high-stakes mission.

If this plot sounds familiar, it’s probably because it is. Like most Netflix originals, the characters and plot twists were, lightly put, predictable. The banter was poorly written, yet entertaining. The antagonist’s motive: murky and undeveloped. Somehow, this film still ranked high on my list of favorite Netflix classics. All average cinematic elements aside, I was properly entertained throughout the two hours.

A controversial take, but I love it when films pair action scenes with slow, classic songs to dramatize the scene. “Back in Action” was packed full of ironic music choices, elevating the otherwise regular moments. This technique undercut the dryness of scenes while shifting the communicated tone to the viewers.

While I by no means loathed “Back in Action”, the movie simply did not compare to my crown jewels of action comedies. To anyone searching for an exceptional action-comedy, I recommend the following over “Back in Action”: “Knight and Day”, “Oceans 8”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Fall Guy”, “Red Notice”, and “True Memoirs of an International Assassin”.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.