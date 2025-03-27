  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED 1ST PLACE IN NSPA BEST OF SHOW LARGE SCHOOL WEBSITE
  • HILITE NEWS WAS NAMED FINALIST FOR THE HOOSIER STAR COMPETITION
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Muslim students should be given more understanding during Ramadan
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Should we separate the art from the artist?
Nonchalance is holding us back
Nonchalance is holding us back
National Parks employees protect the environment, are more important than people acknowledge
National Parks employees protect the environment, are more important than people acknowledge
Graphic Perspective: Gulf of America?
Graphic Perspective: Gulf of America?
Junior Olivia Lim practices the piano on the keyboard in the Orchestra classroom. Lim said, "Seeing how musicians convey certain messages to the audience through their playing can shape one's own artistry in many ways."
Star pianist Lang Lang to perform at the Palladium on March 28
Seniors Fatima Idrees and Angelina “Lena” Orahood laugh as they decorate a book drive donation book during a National English Honor Society Meeting on March 19. “National English Honors Society allows me to connect with my peers and give back to the community,” Idrees said.
National English Honor Society to host school-wide book drive
Co-presidents of Ambassadors, Senior Sully Symmes (left), Senior Ellie Andrews (middle), and Senior Luke Curry (right) pose with their first place trophy on March 22 at Show Choir Nationals in Nashville, Tenn.
Ambassadors win Grand Champion at Show Choir Nationals 2025
Culinary program promotes food safety practices even without food inspections
Culinary program promotes food safety practices even without food inspections
Carmel Clay Schools apologizes for antisemitic content at International Festival
Sophomore Yoon Lee writes down a message in Korean on a piece of paper on Mar 12. Lee said that even though most students don’t necessarily understand Korean culture they still try to take in parts of it.
Immigrant students work to assimilate into American culture, still retain sense of cultural identity
Junior Anna Strines stretches a friend’s leg on Feb. 27, 2025. “(The) best part of my job is forming connections with players, seeing them grow as athletes and as people and helping athletes when they need it,” Strines said.
Students search for athletic training opportunities, develop lifelong career paths
Sophomore Avika Rajmane takes a call at her parent’s CPA firm on March 1. Balancing school and work, she assisted with bookkeeping, tax preparation, and client management.
Family businesses provide students lifelong lessons
Students deferred from colleges find “changing your mindset” helpful
Students deferred from colleges find “changing your mindset” helpful
Senior Sara Perez Penaloza looks at the Colombian landscape as a child. “While the changes in immigration policy don’t directly affect my family, it still affects our opinion of the government,” Perez said. (Submitted Photo: Sara Perez)
Immigrant students, teacher reflect on struggles, future goals in the United States amid recent changes in immigration policy
Senior Ayla Abbasi completes a dive at a meet. Abbasi said she aims to complete as much of her homework as possible during school in order to balance her difficult coursework with her practice schedule. (Submitted: Ayla Abbasi)
Athlete Spotlight: Senior Ayla Abbasi on college diving and commended graduate award
Senior Elle Tomalia runs and catches the lacrosse ball during her match. She has a verbal agreement to go play Division one Lacrosse at Butler University. (Submitted: Elle Tomalia)
Students, coach reflect on challenges posed by unpredictable weather on sports
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Shane Phillips, varsity Valorant player and senior, focuses on a Valorant match on Feb. 24. The team beat Hamilton Southeastern 13-1.
Photo Essay: Esports Valorant team competes on Feb. 24
[VIDEO] Concussions in sports
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Dance classes offer more than just an opportunity to move
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Comic Con JAM
Comic Con JAM
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
AI in films like “The Brutalist” is convenient, but shouldn’t take priority [opinion]
Sophomores Luke Choi (left front), Michael Yuan (left back), Ruth Ahn (right back), Stephanie Tan (right center), Chelsea Meng (right center) talk about their investment strategy. They gathered at the weekly FinXed club to review their final report.
Q&A with sophomore Chelsea Meng on the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Noblesville School Board At-large Laura Alerding presents senior Alyson "Ally" Swearingen with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in her honor for being named the Daughters of the American Revolution Horseshoe Prairie Chapter Good Citizen. (Submitted photo: Ally Swearingen)
Q&A with senior Alyson “Ally” Swearingen on Daughter of the American Revolution honor
Junior Jessica Flowers and freshman Amy Luo send off their letters using the Letters of Love drop-off box. The club members painted and decorated the box themselves, according to sophomore and club president Angela "Angie" Xiu. (Submitted photo: Angie Xiu)
Q&A with sophomore Angela “Angie” Xiu on Love for Our Elders Club
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Mini Crossword: March 24
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 20
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 13
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: March 13
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 12
Connections: March 12
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: January 22
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: February 3
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 28
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 12
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: January 28
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Star pianist Lang Lang to perform at the Palladium on March 28

Wynne BruBaker
March 27, 2025
Eileen Roh
Junior Olivia Lim practices the piano on the keyboard in the Orchestra classroom. Lim said, “Seeing how musicians convey certain messages to the audience through their playing can shape one’s own artistry in many ways.”

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang will play at the Palladium on March 28 at 8 p.m. According to Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, he is one of the leading ambassadors in music in the 21st century, and has been coined “the hottest artist on the classical music planet” by the New York Times. Lang Lang has played at the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony in Beijing, performed with Metallica at the Grammy Awards, and will soon share his live talent with Carmel. 

Pianist and junior Jessica Flowers said his work has inspired her, and she said she looks forward to seeing his concert. 

“I’ve played music since I was 4, so maybe 12 years, and I feel like it’s a big part of my identity and who I am,” she said. “I almost couldn’t picture my life without music. Watching live music is all-encompassing and a very immersive experience. It’s kind of like a sports game, like watching your favorite team play. Watching artists or pop concerts, feeling like you’re being all surrounded by sound and you can see the live orchestra or a musician, it’s a feeling that you get when you’re at any kind of live performance. And I’m so grateful to see Lang Lang, he’s just an amazing pianist overall. Seeing him is really inspiring, seeing his love for music and how he expresses that to his audience. It means a lot to me.” 

Jeffery McDermott, CEO of the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, said it is a great opportunity for Carmel to host Lang Lang. 

He said, “It’s insane that in little Carmel, Indiana, here comes Lang Lang, who, in the People’s Republic of China and in classical music circles, is revered. It’s really an honor for our community to bring him here.” 

Violinist and sophomore Olivia Lim said Lang Lang is able to promote Chinese culture through his music. 

“The performing arts contribute to cultural heritage by fostering connections across many generations through engagement with the traditions and artistic expressions of the past by performing using their own interpretations of music,” she said. “Musicians like Lang Lang help keep aspects of classical music alive and share ideas with audiences.”

Flowers said similarly, “I think classical music is a way to kind of bridge the past and the present, so by playing composers who lived hundreds of years ago, we’re able to bring their music to life. Lang Lang has talked before about how classical music has helped him bridge the gap between his Chinese heritage and Western traditions, so he says he performs a lot to introduce others to classical music, especially in the Western world.”

According to Healthy Sustainable Communities, performing arts events which celebrate different cultures are crucial to building a harmonious society. McDermott said events like these are what makes Carmel a uniquely close-knit community. 

“Arts, concerts, and classical music contribute to the cultural life of a community, I think they really add a level of culture that is often missing,” he said. “Having art centers right in the heart of a community like we do creates a gathering place where people from all sorts of diverse backgrounds can come together with a common purpose, and that common purpose is to just enjoy music. I would say that classical music in particular provides people with an opportunity to sit and reflect. It really permits a person to set aside every worry or concern that they have and simply sit back and absorb and appreciate the pure majesty of great art.

“And in so many ways, we’re kind of a divided country right now,” he added. “Whether it’s politically, racially, or economically. I always say that when people attend a performing arts concert, they come together for two hours of a common purpose. So despite all their differences, despite whether they have political differences or socioeconomic differences, or whatever they may be, for those two hours, everybody gathers in one place as friends and as neighbors with a common purpose.” 

Flowers said music brings people together, despite language or cultural barriers, it is able to bring people together. No matter what background they come from. 

“These concerts essentially just facilitate a connection between people from all ages and all backgrounds, and they can all enjoy music together,” she said. 

However, many people today don’t engage with the classical music era of the late 18th century. Flowers said musicians like Lang Lang are making classical music more accessible to the general population. 

She said, “He has a big presence online; I follow him on Instagram, and he posts a lot to get his name out. I also think he tries to make his performances more immersive and engaging, where he does the extra body movements, but almost to make people not just get bored watching him stoically play.”

Lim said, “Watching his live performances is inspiring because you get to see and experience what they are expressing through the music. Seeing how musicians convey certain messages to the audience through their playing can shape one’s own artistry in many ways- musicians like Lang Lang specifically use unique playing in their own bold interpretations, making classical music feel engaging and performances unique to musicians themselves.”

McDermott said, “The last time he was here, young people came to the stage and he was high fiving them, so he really enjoys ‘paying it forward.’ I think he’s got a great talent and he was hooked at a young age, so he really enjoys hooking young people.” 

Related Posts:

  • Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey How did you get interested in playing music? I was four years old in the back of my dad's truck and the song “Pink Houses” came on the radio. I'm not really sure what it was. I decided I wanted…
  • Should we separate the art from the artist? In his famous 1967 essay, Le Morte de l'Auteur or The Death of the Author, French literary critic Roland Barthes argues that “The birth of the reader must be at the cost of the death of the author.” Essentially, the…
  • Students strengthen faith through Umrah: the minor pilgrimage with major benefits In early January, junior Ismail Kheiri performed his first pilgrimage to Mecca. Kheiri said the pilgrimage was an eye-opening event.  “Seeing the Kaaba for the first time was transformative,” Kheiri said. “I had only seen it in pictures and it…
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal