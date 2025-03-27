Star pianist Lang Lang to perform at the Palladium on March 28

World-renowned pianist Lang Lang will play at the Palladium on March 28 at 8 p.m. According to Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, he is one of the leading ambassadors in music in the 21st century, and has been coined “the hottest artist on the classical music planet” by the New York Times. Lang Lang has played at the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony in Beijing, performed with Metallica at the Grammy Awards, and will soon share his live talent with Carmel.

Pianist and junior Jessica Flowers said his work has inspired her, and she said she looks forward to seeing his concert.

“I’ve played music since I was 4, so maybe 12 years, and I feel like it’s a big part of my identity and who I am,” she said. “I almost couldn’t picture my life without music. Watching live music is all-encompassing and a very immersive experience. It’s kind of like a sports game, like watching your favorite team play. Watching artists or pop concerts, feeling like you’re being all surrounded by sound and you can see the live orchestra or a musician, it’s a feeling that you get when you’re at any kind of live performance. And I’m so grateful to see Lang Lang, he’s just an amazing pianist overall. Seeing him is really inspiring, seeing his love for music and how he expresses that to his audience. It means a lot to me.”

Jeffery McDermott, CEO of the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts, said it is a great opportunity for Carmel to host Lang Lang.

He said, “It’s insane that in little Carmel, Indiana, here comes Lang Lang, who, in the People’s Republic of China and in classical music circles, is revered. It’s really an honor for our community to bring him here.”

Violinist and sophomore Olivia Lim said Lang Lang is able to promote Chinese culture through his music.

“The performing arts contribute to cultural heritage by fostering connections across many generations through engagement with the traditions and artistic expressions of the past by performing using their own interpretations of music,” she said. “Musicians like Lang Lang help keep aspects of classical music alive and share ideas with audiences.”

Flowers said similarly, “I think classical music is a way to kind of bridge the past and the present, so by playing composers who lived hundreds of years ago, we’re able to bring their music to life. Lang Lang has talked before about how classical music has helped him bridge the gap between his Chinese heritage and Western traditions, so he says he performs a lot to introduce others to classical music, especially in the Western world.”

According to Healthy Sustainable Communities, performing arts events which celebrate different cultures are crucial to building a harmonious society. McDermott said events like these are what makes Carmel a uniquely close-knit community.

“Arts, concerts, and classical music contribute to the cultural life of a community, I think they really add a level of culture that is often missing,” he said. “Having art centers right in the heart of a community like we do creates a gathering place where people from all sorts of diverse backgrounds can come together with a common purpose, and that common purpose is to just enjoy music. I would say that classical music in particular provides people with an opportunity to sit and reflect. It really permits a person to set aside every worry or concern that they have and simply sit back and absorb and appreciate the pure majesty of great art.

“And in so many ways, we’re kind of a divided country right now,” he added. “Whether it’s politically, racially, or economically. I always say that when people attend a performing arts concert, they come together for two hours of a common purpose. So despite all their differences, despite whether they have political differences or socioeconomic differences, or whatever they may be, for those two hours, everybody gathers in one place as friends and as neighbors with a common purpose.”

Flowers said music brings people together, despite language or cultural barriers, it is able to bring people together. No matter what background they come from.

“These concerts essentially just facilitate a connection between people from all ages and all backgrounds, and they can all enjoy music together,” she said.

However, many people today don’t engage with the classical music era of the late 18th century. Flowers said musicians like Lang Lang are making classical music more accessible to the general population.

She said, “He has a big presence online; I follow him on Instagram, and he posts a lot to get his name out. I also think he tries to make his performances more immersive and engaging, where he does the extra body movements, but almost to make people not just get bored watching him stoically play.”

Lim said, “Watching his live performances is inspiring because you get to see and experience what they are expressing through the music. Seeing how musicians convey certain messages to the audience through their playing can shape one’s own artistry in many ways- musicians like Lang Lang specifically use unique playing in their own bold interpretations, making classical music feel engaging and performances unique to musicians themselves.”

McDermott said, “The last time he was here, young people came to the stage and he was high fiving them, so he really enjoys ‘paying it forward.’ I think he’s got a great talent and he was hooked at a young age, so he really enjoys hooking young people.”