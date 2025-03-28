SROs emphasize safety in parking lots, teenage driving

Evelyn Foster SROs Blake Lytle speaks to SRO Ashley Williams about this school’s safety procedures. Lytle said he always makes an effort to address the needs students bring to his attention.

According to School Resource Officer (SRO) Blake Lytle, this school’s SROs have been busy making improvements to safety based on the needs of students.

“We’ve had a couple drills, and we’re always reevaluating safety protocols,” Lytle said. “We’re always evaluating entry points, and we’re always getting ideas from our students.”

Lytle said this is something that SROs do every year and added that the SROs have also been emphasizing safety in parking lots.

“The other thing we’ve been working on is safety in the parking lot up by the stadium,” Lytle said. “People will notice more staff there directing traffic, and more police officers there as well, just to encourage safety and responsible driving in the stadium as people leave.”

Junior Ami Riggins said that emphasizing vehicular safety is essential, especially among teenagers.

She said, “I have definitely been noticing more monitoring of the parking lots, which is great. Some teens are just bad drivers, and it’s important that people remember that you have to be safe.”